JACKSONVILLE — This week, it was the first half that hurt North Alabama in a 30-12 loss to Jacksonville State.
UNA (1-3) managed to respond after an early JSU touchdown pass from quarterback Zerrick Cooper to wide receiver Josh Pearson, but the Gamecocks (3-1) found their rhythm offensively and reeled off 16 unanswered points before halftime to open a 23-6 lead.
The second half, the Lions defense tightened up, the offense was able to move the ball better, but the early lead proved to be too much.
“It was a different game than what we showed,” head coach Chris Willis said. “I’m proud of these guys, I wanted to see some people keep fighting. We’re a young team, this game will be a lot different in years to come. We’re not where they are, but we’re not too far behind.”
Willis said there were essentially seven plays that determined the game. It started with a missed extra point from Joe Gurley after the Lions first touchdown and was followed by a muffed kickoff from K.J Smith. Then, senior quarterback Christian Lopez threw an interception at the goal line before halftime.
In the second half, Gurley missed another extra point and 48-yard field goal. Lastly, a 53-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to Gamecocks wide receiver Josh Pearson put the game away.
Lopez, who was 21 for 40 for 252 yards, a touchdown and an interception, explained that the offense left 19 points on the board, with The execution, in his mind, was lacking, especially in finishing drives.
But he was encouraged by the way the Lions were able to move the ball in the second half.
“When we’re clicking, we’re pretty good,” Lopez said. “But, we’ve got to continue to get better.”
Redshirt sophomore receiver Jakobi Byrd finished with eight catches for 85 yards and fellow redshirt sophomore receiver Andre Little scored the first touchdown of his career on a 15-yard pass from Lopez with 5:05 to go in the third quarter.
Byrd credits the adjustments made by the offensive coaches that allowed the Lions to reel off 155 yards through the air in the second half.
“(They) put us in a good position, (they) gave us the plan and we just went out here and executed,” Byrd said. “It’s a good thing to see us playing in the second half.”
Cooper shined, finishing the night going for 19 for 31 with 266 yards and three touchdowns. But in the second half, the UNA defense held the Gamecocks scoreless in the third quarter and really affected Cooper, sacking him three times and stopping the Gamecocks on third down.
Deandre Hart, who finished as the Lions’ leading tackler with eight, was encouraged by the way his teammates responded, considering the last two games.
“It does feel good, I just wish we could’ve got the win,” Hart said of the second half defensive performance. “That’s always the bad side to it, but we still got to work to do, stuff to work on.”
Willis wasn’t reflective as much on the outcome of the game, but rather where his team is at this point in the season.
Having facing two nationally-ranked FCS opponents with Big South conference opponents ahead, he’s encouraged his team can get better.
“It’s a new season,” Willis said. “I think we’ve been battle-tested, we’ve been through a lot of different scenarios, so I’m ready to see us go.”
