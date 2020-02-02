North Alabama erased a 16-point halftime deficit to take the lead before finally falling at Jacksonville 85-83 Saturday night.
The loss snapped UNA's three-game winning streak and denied the Lions (10-12, 5-4 ASUN) a chance to reach the .500 mark.
UNA falls into fourth place in the conference standings with the loss, two games behind league co-leaders Liberty and North Florida who both won handily Saturday. Stetson took over third place with a win at Lipscomb.
Jacksonville rode some hot shooting in the first half to a 47-31 lead. UNA coach Tony Pujol said the Lions had some missed assignments that helped the Dolphins, but also credited the home team with having a good shooting half.
"They were the difference," Pujol said. "They moved the ball. They played really, really well. They shot the ball well. Our guys at times had some miscues, but I thought we guarded them decent.They were just hitting shots."
Jacksonville shot 43.6 percent from the floor in the first half to grab a double-digit lead. A basket by David Bell in the opening minute of the second half gave the Dolphins their largest lead at 49-31 before UNA stormed back.
Jamari Blackmon and Christian Agnew combined for 49 points, but the Lions faced an uphill battle after a slow start. Blackmon, who was questionable for the game with an ankle injury, scored a game-high 27 points.
Agnew had 22 points and Manny Littles had another double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds. UNA played without Payton Youngblood, who sat out with an ankle injury.
Destin Barnes led Jacksonville (11-13 overall, 4-5 ASUN) with 21 points.
A 12-0 run, triggered by Agnew's four-point play and two Blackmon baskets quickly pulled UNA withint 49-43 with just under 16 minutes to play.
James Anderson's 3-pointer capped a 10-3 run as the Lions took a 53-52 lead with 13:03 to play.
A pair of free throws by C.J. Brim gave UNA a 63-59 lead with 8:51 to play, but the Lions made only one field goal over the next six minutes to allow Jacksonville to retake the lead.
A five-point spurt ultimately gave Jacksonville just enough of a cushion to hold off the hard-charging Lions.
Agnew made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds to play to cut a four-point deficit to one point, but UNA couldn't get a shot off after a missed free throw.
"They had a lot to do with their success," Pujol said. "The second half our intensity just went up. We pressed more and kept going at them. The ball was going in for us and we stayed in the press and that messed them up."
Pujol praised the play of Blackmon, who logged 37 minutes.
"That kid is a warrior," Pujol said. "A warrior. He and Christian were phenomenal in this game. And Manny too."
Pujol said the Dolphins were just a little bit better.
"They made plays," Pujol said. "It takes a lot of courage for a team to lose a 16-point lead and the other team take the lead and still come back to win."
UNA returns home to host Lipscomb Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Flowers Hall.
