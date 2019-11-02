TUSCUMBIA — Deshler (7-3) battled Jasper, one of the top teams in Class 5A, but the Vikings (10-0) running game was too much for the Tigers as they fell, 35-17.
The Tigers defense made plays with two skilled interceptions from Bryan Hogan and Cody Collinsworth. The offense was able to move the ball at various points throughout the game. But the strength of Jasper’s lines on both sides of the ball was the difference in the second half.
“I thought our kids battled,” Deshler head coach Randall Martin said. “I was really proud of their effort. We made some mistakes, but you’re going against a team like that, they’re well-coached, they do everything. Our kids played their hearts out.”
Jasper’s running game took a toll in the second half, as Vikings running back Kaden Shelton plowed his way through the Tiger defense with 13 carries, 89 yards and four touchdowns.
Deshler, however, was in position down 14-10 halfway through the second quarter. Colton Patton broke loose for 62 yards on the game’s first offensive play, which resulted in a Deshler field goal. Hogan also got in the end zone from three yards out for Deshler’s first touchdown.
Collinsworth’s interception also played a part in the first half, as the senior tipped a pass in the air and came down with it. It was the first of two great plays defensively for the Tigers, as Hogan came down with an interception with one hand in the second half.
“Just outstanding plays,” Martin said of the interceptions. “I thought for the most part, we played well defensively. They’ve got a good offense, they’ve been scoring on everybody.”
The play that turned the game around for Deshler happened right before halftime. Tigers quarterback Will Pilgrim threw a pass deep downfield that was intercepted near midfield by Jasper’s Kevon Samuels, who returned it back for a touchdown to put the Vikings up 21-10.
From there, Deshler did what it could to claw back into the game offensively, finishing with 144 yards on the ground. Freshman running back Jakari Belue broke through with a 39-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. For the most part, however, the Vikings defense tightened up in the second half.
Martin said his team had an offensive lineman that didn’t play in the game and another who was injured in the game that didn’t return, but thought his team held up well offensively against a defense like Jasper’s. The Vikings have shut out five opponents this season.
“We did some good stuff, nobody’s been scoring on them,” Martin said. “This was a tough game against a tough team and I thought we played really hard and held our own.”
On the other side, Jasper head coach Bryan Moore had high praise for Deshler, calling the Tigers the best team his team has faced since Central-Clay, who the Vikings beat 35-34 on Sept. 27.
“This is a really good team,” Moore said. “Deshler’s got a chance, they’ve got a chance in 4A North. Coach does a really good job, they’ve got it going on.”
The Tigers will face Danville next week in the playoffs, and Martin said he thinks Friday’s game gave his team an opportunity to get better through correcting mistakes and capitalizing on the positives.
“Now it’s time to step our game up,” Martin said. “We’ve got to take it one game at a time because you’re not guaranteed another one.”
