Mississippi State's Justin Foscue, a graduate of Huntsville's Grissom High, on Wednesday became the sixth Alabamian in five years to be drafted in the first round of the annual pro draft.
Foscue went 14th overall to the Texas Rangers. The second baseman had a .464 on-base percentage in 16 games this pandemic-shortened season.
The state of Alabama didn't have a first-rounder last year after boasting two in 2018.
Auburn University's Casey Mize, a Springville native, went first to Detroit, while the University of South Alabama's Travis Swaggerty went 10th to Pittsburgh. In 2019, the state's highest pick was Gunnar Henderson of Selma's Morgan Academy. Baltimore took Henderson with the first pick of the second round, 42nd overall.
Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson was the No. 1 overall pick Wednesday, going to the Detroit Tigers. He hit six home runs and scored 24 times in 17 games this year.
Alabama's first-round draft history
Alabama's picks in the first round of the annual June baseball draft (supplemental rounds are separate from the first round):
2020
14. Texas Rangers: Justin Foscue, 2b, Mississippi State U., Grissom HS graduate
2018
1. Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, rhp, Auburn U., Springville HS
10. Pittsburgh Pirates: Travis Swaggerty, of, U. South Alabama
2017
5. Atlanta Braves: Kyle Wright, rhp, Vanderbilt U., Buckhorn HS
26. Texas Rangers: Bubba Thompson, of, McGill-Toolen HS
2016
7. Miami Marlins: Brax Garrett, lhp, Florence HS
2013
17. Chicago White Sox: Tim Anderson, ss, East Central (Miss.) CC, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa HS
27. Cincinnati: Phillip Ervin, of, Samford U., Leroy HS
2012
10. Colorado: David Dahl, of, Oak Mountain HS
2011
15. Milwaukee: Jed Bradley, lhp, Georgia Tech, Huntsville HS
2006
12. Texas: Kasey Kiker, lhp, Russell Co. HS
2005
28. St. Louis: Colby Rasmus, of, Russell Co. HS
2004
27. Florida: Taylor Tankersley, lhp, U. Alabama
2001
15. Toronto: Gabe Gross, of, Auburn U., Northview HS
2000
20. Anaheim: Chris Bootcheck, rhp, Auburn U.
1997
21. Oakland: Eric DuBose, lhp, Mississippi State U., Patrician Aca.
1994
20. N.Y. Mets: Terrence Long, 1b, Stanhope Elmore HS
1992
3. Montreal: B.J. Wallace, lhp, Mississippi State U., Monroe Aca.
24. Chicago White Sox: Eddie Pearson, 1b, Bishop State CC, LeFlore HS
1991
7. Kansas City: Joe Vitiello, of, U. Alabama
1989
7. Chicago White Sox: Frank Thomas, 1b, Auburn U.
1988
4. Baltimore: Gregg Olson, rhp, Auburn U.
1975
8. San Francisco: Ted Barnicle, lhp, Jacksonville State U.
1971
4. Montreal: Condredge Holloway, ss, Lee-Huntsville HS
1970
11. St. Louis: Jim Browning, rhp, Emma Sansom HS
1969
15. Cleveland: Alvin McGrew, of, Parker HS
23. Kansas City: John Simmons, ss, Childersburg HS
1966
18. Chicago White Sox: Carlos May, of, Parker HS
1965
6. Chicago Cubs: Rick James, rhp, Coffee HS
10. Pittsburgh: Doug Dickerson, of, Ensley HS
