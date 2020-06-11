Justin Foscue
Justin Foscue was an All-State player at Grissom High as a junior and an honorable mention as a senior before going to Mississippi State. [MISSISSIPPI STATE ATHLETICS]

 Mississippi State athletics

Mississippi State's Justin Foscue, a graduate of Huntsville's Grissom High, on Wednesday became the sixth Alabamian in five years to be drafted in the first round of the annual pro draft.

Foscue went 14th overall to the Texas Rangers. The second baseman had a .464 on-base percentage in 16 games this pandemic-shortened season.

The state of Alabama didn't have a first-rounder last year after boasting two in 2018.

Auburn University's Casey Mize, a Springville native, went first to Detroit, while the University of South Alabama's Travis Swaggerty went 10th to Pittsburgh. In 2019, the state's highest pick was Gunnar Henderson of Selma's Morgan Academy. Baltimore took Henderson with the first pick of the second round, 42nd overall.

Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson was the No. 1 overall pick Wednesday, going to the Detroit Tigers. He hit six home runs and scored 24 times in 17 games this year.

Alabama's first-round draft history

Alabama's picks in the first round of the annual June baseball draft (supplemental rounds are separate from the first round):

2020

14. Texas Rangers: Justin Foscue, 2b, Mississippi State U., Grissom HS graduate

2018

1. Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, rhp, Auburn U., Springville HS

10. Pittsburgh Pirates: Travis Swaggerty, of, U. South Alabama

2017

5. Atlanta Braves: Kyle Wright, rhp, Vanderbilt U., Buckhorn HS

26. Texas Rangers: Bubba Thompson, of, McGill-Toolen HS

2016

7. Miami Marlins: Brax Garrett, lhp, Florence HS

2013

17. Chicago White Sox: Tim Anderson, ss, East Central (Miss.) CC, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa HS

27. Cincinnati: Phillip Ervin, of, Samford U., Leroy HS

2012

10. Colorado: David Dahl, of, Oak Mountain HS

2011

15. Milwaukee: Jed Bradley, lhp, Georgia Tech, Huntsville HS

2006

12. Texas: Kasey Kiker, lhp, Russell Co. HS

2005

28. St. Louis: Colby Rasmus, of, Russell Co. HS

2004

27. Florida: Taylor Tankersley, lhp, U. Alabama

2001

15. Toronto: Gabe Gross, of, Auburn U., Northview HS

2000

20. Anaheim: Chris Bootcheck, rhp, Auburn U.

1997

21. Oakland: Eric DuBose, lhp, Mississippi State U., Patrician Aca.

1994

20. N.Y. Mets: Terrence Long, 1b, Stanhope Elmore HS

1992

3. Montreal: B.J. Wallace, lhp, Mississippi State U., Monroe Aca.

24. Chicago White Sox: Eddie Pearson, 1b, Bishop State CC, LeFlore HS

1991

7. Kansas City: Joe Vitiello, of, U. Alabama

1989

7. Chicago White Sox: Frank Thomas, 1b, Auburn U.

1988

4. Baltimore: Gregg Olson, rhp, Auburn U.

1975

8. San Francisco: Ted Barnicle, lhp, Jacksonville State U.

1971

4. Montreal: Condredge Holloway, ss, Lee-Huntsville HS

1970

11. St. Louis: Jim Browning, rhp, Emma Sansom HS

1969

15. Cleveland: Alvin McGrew, of, Parker HS

23. Kansas City: John Simmons, ss, Childersburg HS

1966

18. Chicago White Sox: Carlos May, of, Parker HS

1965

6. Chicago Cubs: Rick James, rhp, Coffee HS

10. Pittsburgh: Doug Dickerson, of, Ensley HS

