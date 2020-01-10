LYNCHBURG, Va. — North Alabama played the second-ranked mid-major team in the country to the wire before falling 63-52 to Liberty Thursday night.
The Lions, still seeking their first road victory this season, rallied from an early 15-point deficit and had three possessions around the four-minute mark to tie the ASUN-leading Flames, but each trip came up empty and Liberty finally put the game away with a 9-2 run.
Head coach Tony Pujol was encouraged how Lions held their own against Liberty, which returns the core of its team that won an NCAA tournament game last season and opened this season with 14 straight wins before losing at LSU.
“I think we showed a lot more fight tonight than we did against North Florida,” Pujol said. “We did a great job of just staying in the game. We defended really well from the 8-minute mark down. Our guys did a great job of turning them over and disrupting their offense. They couldn’t get what they wanted to get.”
Liberty (17-1, 3-0) is the second-best team nationally in terms of defense, allowing only 51.8 points per game, and it made things difficult for the Lions to score.
Christian Agnew and Jamari Blackmon, UNA’s top two scorers, were a combined 2 of 15 and had 13 points. The Lions shot 39.5 percent, including 31.6 percent from 3-point range.
Mervin James took up some of the scoring slack for UNA, finishing with 16 points. Aleksa Matic came off the bench to score eight points with a couple of well-timed 3-pointers in the second half.
Pujol compares Liberty’s defensive style to defending national champion Virginia.
“It’s like watching Virginia,” he said. “They are going to pack it in and be very physical.”
While Liberty was locking down on the Lions, UNA was doing likewise to the Flames, who shot 42 percent from the field and made only 5 of 19 3-point attempts. Myo-Baxter-Bell led the Flames with 16 points. Scottie James and Caleb Homesley each had 14 points, but Darius McGhee and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz were a combined 4 of 16.
UNA used a 9-0 run late in the second half to pull within 50-47 after trailing 50-38 with 9:55 to play. But Blackmon and Matic misfired on 3-pointers and the Lions were also called for a charge in their bid to pull even.
Baxter-Bell ended Liberty’s scoreless drought with a basket inside to extend the lead to 52-47, and the Flames expanded it from there.
“If you would have told me that we would be down three with four minutes to play and Jamari and Christian were a combined 2 of 15, I’ll take that,” Pujol said. “I assume Liberty is going to be a Top 25 team here pretty soon, and for us to be on the road and push them like that, it shows where we are headed.”
The Lions are at Lipscomb, which features former UAH coach Lenny Acuff, Saturday at 4 p.m. looking to get a split of their two-game road trip.
