North Alabama opens its third fall preseason camp under Chris Willis today when more than 100 players report to campus.
The Lions will collect their gear, be photographed and have meetings before conducting their first official practice Wednesday afternoon at 3:15 p.m.
The Lions will try to build off last season’s 7-3 record that included FCS wins over Southern Utah, Alabama A&M and Jackson State. They had FCS losses to North Dakota State and to new Big South Conference rival Campbell.
"This will be the first time that I have ever been part of a team that opened camp in July," Willis said. "We're excited about getting going and getting outside. I've been watching everyone's media days and NFL training camps starting and I'm ready to get back on the field. We'll go 21 periods on Wednesday with the offense on one end of the field and the defense on the other and start pulling everything together."
The Lions played a split FCS/Division II schedule in 2018. Now, they’ll be facing a complete FCS schedule for the first time in school history. The season begins Aug. 29 at home against Western Illinois, which plays in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Although the Lions are not eligible for postseason play and their games will not count in the Big South standings, Willis said last week at the conference football media day in Charlotte that he and the Lions are not approaching this season as simply exhibition football.
“We want to win every game,” he said. “I don’t want people to think we are trying to feel our way through. But I have to be smart about it. We have to understand and recognize the opponents and learn and study from it. We are going to take everything we can grab.”
Returning starting quarterback Christian Lopez echoed those thoughts.
“I don’t think we’re going to go through the season with the mindset of let’s go try to win this game,” Lopez said. “We’re going to try to win every game and continue to try to get better.”
Lopez heads up a list of eight returning offensive starters that includes three offensive linemen and four receivers.
The offense might be experienced, but Willis and defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell will have to retool things on defense with only three starters returning in linebackers Christon Taylor and Will Evans, and safety K.J. Smith. There are several returning defensive players who logged plenty of playing time in 2018.
UNA is slated for preseason scrimmages on Aug. 7 at the practice field and on Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 at Braly Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.