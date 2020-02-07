A concerning pattern continues for North Alabama’s basketball team.
The Lions fall behind in the first half, then stage a furious rally in the second half only to come up short in the win column.
This past Saturday, the Lions trailed at Jacksonville by 16 points at intermission and lost by two.
Thursday night in Flowers Hall, the Lions trailed Lipscomb by 10 at the break, got the lead in the second half but ended up losing 73-71.
UNA (10-13, 5-5) maintained fourth place in the ASUN standings, but fell two games behind Stetson for third place. The Lions are just a half-game ahead of NJIT, and three other teams including Lipscomb (9-14, 4-6) are just a game behind.
The top four teams host ASUN Tournament games in the first round.
UNA had two chances to win in the final five seconds. James Anderson misfired on a 3-pointer and after Lipscomb missed a free throw, CJ Brim had a decent look for the win from about 25 feet but his shot was wide right at the buzzer.
UNA coach Tony Pujol warned of Lipscomb’s recent hot streak from the perimeter and wanted the Lions to lock down defensively, but it didn’t happen in the first half. The Bisons made 6 of 12 from the 3-point line and KJ Johnson came off the bench to score 15 points on a series of slicing drives to provide a 39-29 lead. UNA also only forced five first-half turnovers.
Things improved in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to pull out a win.
Pujol said the loss was on him, though.
“The bottom line is we weren’t disruptive,” he said. “We talked about being disruptive and I did a poor job of preparing them for this game. That’s the truth, and I’m taking the blame for this one.”
Christian Agnew, who led UNA with 20 points including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers, said the Lions have to do a better job early in games.
“Going into halftime we talked about defensive principals and what we needed to do to cut into the lead,” he said. “We kept saying we were going to get back in it one by one and not all at once. But give credit to Lipscomb - they came out tough in the first half.”
UNA trailed by nine in the second half of the first meeting at Lipscomb but eventually ran away with an 82-69 win. It took only five minutes Thursday night to catch up. The Lions hit their first three 3-pointers, forced five quick turnovers and Mervin James’ layup tied it at 44 with 15:44 to play.
“Our press got us back in it,” Agnew said. “We brought a different type energy in the second half. We can’t keep doing that. We have to come out in the first half with energy like we do in the second half.”
Anderson’s steal and layup gave the Lions their largest lead at 56-52 before Lipscomb came up with two big 3-pointers. Michael Buckland’s 3 from the corner cut the lead to 56-55 and Andrew Fleming’s fourth 3-pointer from the key two minutes later gave Lipscomb a 64-60 lead.
UNA got clutch baskets from Agnew and Anderson to creep within one point with 34 seconds to play. Lipscomb went 2 of 7 at the line in the final seconds, giving the Lions three opportunities to tie. Brim appeared to score the tying basket on a baseline drive but stepped out of bounds before he and Anderson both missed their shots at game-winners.
“James shot looked good,” Agnew said. “He was open and I thought it was going in. Unfortunately it didn’t. I felt confident when CJ shot it, but it missed.”
Pujol said Lipscomb did a good job exploiting mismatches against UNA’s press.
“We had guys that were matched up on guys we don’t normally match up with and left them open,” he said. “We talk about that all the time – paying attention to the scouting report, but again I don’t think I did a good job of explaining how important it is to lock into the details of the scouting report.”
Lipscomb post Ahsan Asadullah finished with 19 points and 14 boards. At one juncture in the second half he scored six straight points in the paint. Johnson did not score in the second half and finished with 15, while Fleming had 13 and Greg Jones 10.
Mervin James had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Manny Littles had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
