HENDERSON, Tenn. — Drew Stutts and Jake Mitchell have known each other from growing up through the ranks at Mars Hill, with basketball always being a part of each of their stories.
Now, the two are leading the basketball program at Freed-Hardeman, an NAIA school two hours northwest of Florence in Henderson, Tennessee. With Stutts as the first-year head coach and Mitchell serving as the primary assistant coach, the Lions have made an impressive turnaround, going from a 7-23 record last season to 11-5 and second in the American Midwest Conference.
Stutts, who played at Northwest Shoals Community College and North Alabama, always had in his mind that he wanted to be a high school coach. For a while, he was living that dream at Chester County High School in Henderson. Then, an opportunity to come back to the NAIA program where he spent the 2017-2018 season as an assistant came open.
"I knew when this door opened, this was a place where those things fit," Stutts said. "Surrounding yourself with people who are like-minded."
From the Shoals to the college ranks
Despite an age difference of about five years, Stutts and Mitchell knew each other at Mars Hill primarily due to each others’ parents. Mike Mitchell, Jake's dad as well as the previous long-time Panthers head basketball coach and athletic director, coached Stutts at Mars Hill.
In 2006, Stutts was an all-state honorable mention with the Panthers before embarking on his college career. After college, he returned to Mars Hill as an assistant during Mitchell’s junior and senior years with the Panthers.
“That’s I guess where we know each other best,” Stutts said. “Me observing him those last two years, getting to know him on different levels.”
Prior to coming back to Mars Hill for high school, Mitchell spent time at Greater Atlanta Christian School, where his dad coached basketball for eight years.
Jake Mitchell, now in his second year as an assistant coach at Freed-Hardeman, was a dynamic player for the Panthers in 2009-2010, averaging 18.5 points. In the postseason, he scored over 30 points three times in the Panthers’ run to the final four.
He went on to play for four years at Faulkner University.
He admitted there wasn’t really a point when he realized coaching was the career path he wanted to pursue. Having grown up with his dad always involved in the sport, it just came naturally.
“Being around it, growing up in it, it’s all I knew,” Mitchell said. “That lifestyle, I enjoyed it as a kid (and) in high school, having my dad there all the time.”
After graduating from Faulkner, he figured he would take those experiences to his own career, hoping one day to pass that on whenever he has his own kids.
Both Stutts and Mitchell recognized basketball in the Shoals as being an important part of the community. Sitting in Stutts’ office, the two reminisced on experiences playing in packed gyms for county tournaments.
When they played, the area didn’t always have talented players move on to big Division I programs. What it did have, however, was pride in competing, especially while representing your school, Stutts said.
“I think both of (our) families being from that area and playing at Mars Hill probably instilled some of those values,” Stutts said. “As far as bringing that here, it’s just part of who you are.”
Taking the initiative
Sophomore guard Silas Clark is in his second season with the Lions and he noticed from the moment Stutts was brought in, the vibe was going to be different.
Clark said the team focused on building relationships off the court. Before, players would go home on the weekends and hang out on their own.
For five straight weekends before the season, the Lions’ players were hanging out with each other. It wasn’t just hanging out on campus, though. The team went to a Memphis Redbirds game, walked through downtown Memphis and went bowling.
“There was more of an initiative of wanting to make a difference,” Clark said.
On the court, Clark has seen the chemistry translate to the team’s play smoothly. Going from what he called a “disappointing” result last season to where the Lions are now is exciting.
“I don’t want to say everything is going perfect, but everything is going great,” Clark said. “It’s really hopeful, for this season and the program to come.”
Senior Bryan Battle is third on the team in scoring with 15.6 points per game and first in rebounding with 7.6 per game.
His first experience meeting Stutts came on a recruiting visit this past summer while looking for a home after he transferred from Rogers State.
Often, he admitted the process was a bit difficult, with most coaches and programs telling players what they want to hear. But when he met with Stutts, his experience was different.
“He was straightforward and honest,” Battle said. “I just felt that vibe from the get go.”
Battle said he and Stutts had conversations about winning a conference tournament. So far, he says, that goal is still in front of them.
“I told them we were going to do it if I came and that’s something I wanted to do,” Battle said. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but I think it’s very doable for us.”
Energy in the building
Mike McCutchen, former basketball coach for the Lions and now the athletic director, knew the direction he wanted to go in when the Lions were looking to hire their next basketball coach prior to last season.
Having already seen Stutts and Mitchell work with the team in previous stints, it made sense.
“When they were here, they were both a great fit. And they continue to prove that,” McCutchen said. “They’ve learned from some great coaches, they’re young, enthusiastic, energetic and that was what we needed.”
As players start to file into Brewer Athletic Center on a Wednesday afternoon, it’s business as usual. The coaches’ offices are open, free for players to stop by to chat. A rather informal vibe is the feel before the Lions head to the gym to warm up for practice.
The drills start around 3 p.m. with Future’s “March Madness” blaring from a speaker on the sideline. Then, the energy comes in. A five-on-five drill takes place with Stutts calling out instructions and Mitchell coaching up players one-and-one on the side.
Stutts said this team’s strength is 3-point shooting. The Lions rank 12th in the NAIA Division I, shooting 39 percent.
“You want to be sound in everything that you do, but you try to play to your strengths,” Stutts said. “We really like to shoot the ball, get up and down the floor.”
Because of Freed-Hardeman’s style of play, Stutts said fans will consistently flood them with compliments after games.
“One thing that is recurring with people is ‘you guys are fun to watch,’” Stutts said. “And we got some guys that are really talented, too.”
For Mitchell, the opportunity to coach at Freed-Hardeman was one to continue in a career he’s been involved in his whole life. His dad is still there for advice when he needs it, which he calls a “luxury.”
For Stutts, he struck a balance. With high school coaching being the original goal, he found a place where he gets the experience of a tight-knit community like he had at Mars Hill while also coaching a successful collegiate team.
“This was a pretty unique opportunity for me to come here,” Stutts said.
