For many of the top players in North Alabama’s women’s basketball history, as the saying goes, “there’s no place like home.”
UNA’s all-time career scoring list has a pair of sisters at No. 1 and 2, followed by two who share a first name.
The common thread that ties the four together is where they grew up. Ivy and Emma Wallen are from Anderson and played at Lauderdale County, while Amber Deline played at Hackleburg and Amber Rutherford, now Amber Joseph, at Hatton. Renae Cody (1981-84), who is sixth on the list, grew up in and played at Red Bay.
“I live here, and I love Florence,” Ivy Wallen said. “It’s got this hometown feeling. (And) I’m so glad I made the decision to come to UNA, break all these records and for my hometown, being from here.”
Local players not only had individual success, but also shaped UNA historically, both in NCAA Division II in the Gulf South Conference and now in Division I in the ASUN. UNA’s recruiting and basketball history isn’t limited to products of the Shoals and the surrounding areas, but many of which have held the mantle in leading the Lions.
“You can see when you have good local players, what it can do for your program,” UNA head coach Missy Tiber said. “Look at the crowd we’ve been able to build over the last three or four years. (And also), I think it shows there is some good basketball around here.”
--
‘Why the gym filled up’
When deciding on where to spend the next four years of college coming out of high school, there were different experiences for each local player.
Ivy admitted that UNA was at the bottom of the list of choices initially for her, Emma and her sister Ella, who played for the Lions in the 2016-17 season.
But she remembers going to a Lions football game while still in high school with her sisters. The crowd caught their eye, wondering if a commitment to play at UNA could carry a crowd like that over to Flowers Hall.
“This can happen at our games, we know that we can make this happen,” Ivy remembers thinking. “Crowds were the big factor. Make sure we could play in front of big crowds like we were used to.”
The Wallen sisters did have quite a following while winning five state championships in a row at Lauderdale County. County tournaments saw gyms packed to full capacity, and now always just to see the Tigers play.
Emma remembers games with Deshler and Mars Hill where any one team could win on any given night.
During the sisters’ sophomore year with the Tigers, from her memory, Mars Hill hadn’t previously lost at home before Lauderdale County beat the Panthers in the area tournament. The Tigers could meet with Deshler six times in one season with different results each time.
So for them, deciding to come to UNA was a matter of bringing the excitement people had from watching local high school basketball to the college level.
“We knew if we stayed home, our fans would follow,” Emma said. “I think that’s why the gym filled up. Our freshman year at (UNA), the gym was still empty. You look at the last game we just played (against Liberty), that tells you what a community can do. (And) not just with me and Ivy, our team in general.”
Amber Deline, as well as the Wallens, had opportunities to play at Division I schools coming out of high school.
For Deline, Florence was always like another home. Her family came over from Hackleburg to go shopping and go to the movies.
When Deline was a junior with Hackleburg, Jeri Porter took over the UNA program from long-time coach Wayne Byrd. Porter started recruiting Deline, who as a young girl had a dream of playing at Alabama.
But the Crimson Tide had only offered a walk-on spot with the potential of a scholarship. Porter sold her on the Lions on the idea she could come in and play right away and have her family watch.
“It ended up being the best thing that happened,” Deline said. “As a player, we might’ve and could’ve gone somewhere else and played, but the draw was, it’s close to home. An opportunity to go and do something special where you grew up.”
Joseph remembers her close-knit family being a large part of what drew her to UNA. The community mirrored what she was used to growing up.
Coming from Hatton, which twice won state while she was there, she had teammates she played with throughout her early athletic career.
“It just fit, the culture, the area, it just fit,” Joseph said. “We followed UNA growing up, and that community loves their sports.”
Playing at Red Bay, Cody was about 50 miles from UNA. In her high school days she remembers that if her and her teammates weren’t practicing, they were watching other local teams play.
Many of her classmates went to UNA, so her decision to come to Florence was easy, made even easier by only having to make a short trip home to enjoy her mother’s cooking.
“Red Bay has numerous supporters of UNA and also a luxury of a close commute,” Cody said in an email to the TimesDaily. “Playing basketball as a Red Bay Tiger and UNA Lion has enriched my life in many ways, given me memories and life lessons that I am forever grateful for.”
--
Loyalty to home
Tiber isn’t one to limit her recruiting to just the local level, but is firm on the notion that if a local player fits the system and can help the Lions win, she’ll take a look.
She’s noticed over her years coaching that if there’s a good product in place, local coaches want to send their kids to play there as well.
But she’s also gleaned insight into players and their future decisions in today’s landscape.
“This generation, for whatever reason, they want to stay closer to home,” Tiber said. “They may go away for a year, (but) the loyalty will always be to home.”
In the case of the Wallens, the loyalty is reciprocated. Ivy mentioned she sometimes can’t even go to a gas station without someone stopping her to say “Thank you for coming to UNA, thank you for making our town great.”
But to her, the town was always great. Emma said when her and her sister are older, the time they played for the Lions won’t have to just be talked about, they can go show them.
And for the generation that came before, choosing to stay home is something they’ll never forget.
“It just puts a smile across my face,” Joseph said. “If you're a basketball lover and you see people that grew up there and go into this school and have the impact on the program, it's kind of something that's going to I think really become a tradition for UNA.”
