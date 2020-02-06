North Alabama men’s golf coach Cullen Carstens calls the spring schedule “ambitious.”
That might be a bit of an understatement, as the Lions travel to tournaments hosted by Cal State Fullerton, Florida State, Auburn and Mississippi State.
The Lions are also hosting what should be a competitive Spring Classic at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club. But Carstens and the Lions are taking a page out of several other UNA sports programs with the tough schedule to prepare for the future.
“We are not afraid to play anybody, and there is no better way to learn where we need to get to than by seeing the best and how they do it,” Carstens said at UNA recent Spring Sports Media Day.
UNA was traditionally a strong Division II golf program before transitioning to Division I and the ASUN Conference. Carstens, in his third year, recognized that the Lions would have to raise their level of play exponentially to be able to compete on the Division I level. He was an assistant coach at Jacksonville State, Kansas State and Oklahoma State before arriving at UNA, so he knew what the Lions were getting into.
“For me, having coached at a few Division I schools in the past I think I was pretty aware of what we were getting into,” he said. “The biggest change for our guys was just the overall level. We had played at such a high D2 level that they were used to playing against good players, but when we go against some SEC and ACC teams, they are just that much better.”
Carstens said seeing what playing on the next level was like gave his team a blueprint for the future.
“Understanding what we have to do at home and the work we have to put in to rise to that level was a big adjustment,” he said. “To their credit, they have gotten used to it now and have gotten more familiar with it.”
Being a member of the ASUN has advantages in that it is a strong golf conference. Carstens said the year before he arrived at UNA, five ASUN teams earned NCAA regional bids. Last season, Liberty and North Florida played in the national tournament.
“If we get to where we are competing at the top of the conference, that’s going to show that we are competitive on the national level,” he said.
UNA’s 10-person roster features outstanding senior Jackson Wedgeworth, six players from within an hour of campus, one player from Hoover and two international players. Wedgeworth and Russellville’s Eli Hodges are the lone seniors as Carstens has compiled a deep roster.
“Our depth is really big because it makes everyone better when everyone is getting pushed,” said Wedgeworth, who is from Mississippi. “You can’t lollygag – you have to practice and get better if you want to make it.”
Having quality courses to play at also helps in attracting recruits. The Lions practice and play at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at the Shoals, Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club and Cypress Lakes Golf Course.
“It’s awesome with the practice facilities we have,” freshman Cedric Otten, of Dusseldorf, Germany, said.
“Facilities wise – for a school our size, pound for pound we are as good as anybody,” Carstens said. “Just being able to show recruits that and give them a place to play and practice every day, they love it. If you can play well at RTJ and Turtle Point - that will translate anywhere we go.”
The Lions open up the spring season Sunday in the Orange County Collegiate in Coto de Caza Country Club in California. They host the UNA Spring Classic March 23-24 at Turtle Point. The ASUN Championship is April 19-21 in Braselton, Georgia.
“Our ultimate goal is to win the ASUN,” Wedgeowrth said. “We’ve got some work to do to get to that point.”
