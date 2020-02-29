When: Today, 6 p.m.
Where: Ft. Myers, Fla.
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
Probable starters
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 11.7 ppg, 2.7 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr., 8.8 ppg); F Manny Littles, (6-7, So., 8.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 9.6 ppg); G Christian Agnew (6-2, So., 13.0 ppg).
FGCU: G Caleb Catto (6-5, So., 12.5 ppg); C Justus Rainwater (6-8, Jr., 6.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg); G G Jalen Warren (6-3, Jr., 10.5 ppg); G Zach Scott (6-4, So., 10.8 ppg); G Cyrus Largie (6-1, Fr., 3.8 ppg).
--
Game notes
Winner of this game could tie Lipscomb for fourth place in the ASUN standings. … Loser will finish sixth and travel to Stetson for the first round of the conference tournament. … Both teams are coming off home wins. UNA took down NJIT 72-65 Thursday as Manny Littles had a career-high 18 points and 13 rebounds. Four other Lions were in double figures. … Florida Gulf Coast has won 3 of 4 and is coming off a 73-67 win over Jacksonville as Caleb Catto scored 15 points. … UNA has won two straight and is looking to sweep the season series after taking a 70-65 win in Flowers Hall on Jan. 18. … UNA is 4-1 all-time against the Eagles. … FGCU leads the ASUN in blocked shots, averaging 4.1 per game. … Manny Littles has grabbed double figures in rebounds in 10 of the past 12 games and leads the league in rebounding at 105 per game. … Jamari Blackmon has been a wizard with the basketball for the Lions the past eight games. He has only turned the ball over six times in those games while averaging 34-plus minutes per game. Despite being one of the two primary ball handlers, Blackmon has only turned the ball over 36 times in 28 games. His assist to turnover ratio is 2-to-1.
— Gregg Dewalt
