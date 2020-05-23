The Shoals’ most sought-after girls basketball recruit in over a decade has announced her college destination.
Muscle Shoals’ Sara Puckett, a member of the Class of 2021, announced Saturday afternoon she will attend Tennessee.
The 6-2 forward chose the Vols over five other finalists out of a pool of approximately 30 Division I schools that offered her a scholarship.
Puckett is likely the most highly-recruited girls basketball player in the Shoals since at least Whitney Boddie, who graduated from Florence in 2005, was named the state’s Miss Basketball and played for Auburn.
Puckett is the two-time reigning TimesDaily 4A-7A player of the year. This past season, the junior averaged 20.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and led the Trojans (20-11) to a second consecutive appearance in the Class 6A Northwest Regional in Hanceville.
Puckett joined the varsity as a seventh-grader and has expanded her skill set annually. She blocked 49 shots, altered plenty more and made 65 steals last season.
She frequently handles the ball against pressure, shot 30% from 3-point range last season and has worked to improve her defense against guards.
With one season remaining, Puckett has 1,830 points and 963 rebounds in her Muscle Shoals career.
As of January, Puckett had received offers from dozens of schools, with the majority in either the SEC, ACC or Big Ten.
The schools that offered her a scholarship included Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Alabama, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, South Alabama, South Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.