MUSCLE SHOALS — The 2019 football season was one of the best in Muscle Shoals history, with the team winning 12 games, and three of that team’s most prominent contributors earned a moment in the spotlight Wednesday.
Jackson Bratton, Logan Smothers and Javar Strong held a joint signing ceremony as part of the early National Signing Day.
The linebacker Bratton signed with Alabama, the quarterback Smothers with Nebraska and the safety Strong with Arkansas State.
Bratton and Smothers are graduating this semester to start college early, and Strong will graduate in May.
Bratton will join former Muscle Shoals teammate Carson Ware in Tuscaloosa. Bratton wore a crimson jacket to the ceremony.
“It’s always been a dream school to me and I want to play with the best and have the best competition,” Bratton said. “So I’m ready to get down there and play with the best people in the country.”
The 6-3, 230-pound Bratton is rated as a four-star linebacker by 247 Sports, which ranks him as the eighth-best linebacker nationally in his class and sixth-best 2020 prospect in Alabama regardless of position.
Bratton was a first team all-state linebacker after his junior season and the TimesDaily’s Class 4A-7A player of the year for the 2018 season.
As a senior, he had 68 solo tackles, 58 assists, 13 for loss and seven sacks. He forced three fumbles, recovered a fumble and broke up five passes.
He even ran for a touchdown in the Trojans’ quarterfinal loss last month to Pinson Valley.
Bratton’s other offers included Auburn, Jacksonville State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M, according to 247 Sports.
Bratton committed to Alabama in March 2018 and maintained that commitment despite pressure from other schools to change his mind.
“Sometimes they played tricks with my mind, but I knew deep down inside of me that I wanted to go to Alabama, so I stuck with it and I can’t wait to get down there,” Bratton said.
“I’ve grown up an Alabama fan, and you know Nick Saban’s the greatest of all time. If I go play for him I know I’m going to be set for the rest of my life. I’ll have all kinds of connections. It’s not just about football. It’s about after college and everything. He can help me out getting jobs and stuff like that, so I know I’ll be in good shape for the rest of my life if I go to Alabama.”
Bratton plans to major in mechanical engineering.
Smothers, who attended middle school at Muscle Shoals before attending Athens High his first three years of high school, transferred back to Muscle Shoals for his senior season.
A strong passer and runner at 6-2, 195 pounds, Smothers is rated as a four-star quarterback by 247 Sports. According to that recruiting service, he had offers from Austin Peay, Louisville, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Troy and UAB.
Smothers transformed the Muscle Shoals offense, passing for 2,204 yards and 28 touchdowns this year and rushing for 809 yards and 13 more scores.
Those numbers came despite Muscle Shoals taking him out of several games early with big leads. He was injured on a sack just before halftime of the team’s second-round win at Gardendale and was limited in the team’s quarterfinal game against Pinson Valley.
Smothers committed to Nebraska while at Athens. He wore a bright red jacket Wednesday and a black tie featuring the skull and cross bones logo of Nebraska’s historic “Blackshirts” tradition.
Smothers said head coach Scott Frost, the offense and Nebraska tradition all appealed to him.
“The fans, they’re unbelievable,” Smothers said. “They sell out every game. I mean, that’s crazy. You don’t see that anywhere. That’s huge.
“After my second visit I knew that’s where I wanted to go, and that’s when I just shut it down,” he added, referring to his recruitment. “That’s where I wanted to be.”
Smothers is undecided about his major.
Strong, who is 6-3 and 185 pounds, is listed as a three-star safety by 247 Sports and also had offers from Memphis, Nebraska, Tennessee Tech and Western Kentucky.
“They treat you like family. Everything just feels perfect down there,” Strong said of Arkansas State, which is coached by Blake Anderson and competes in the Sun Belt Conference. “ … Nobody has really come close to Arkansas State with the hospitality and how they treat their players and their recruits.”
Strong transferred from Cherokee after his sophomore season and strengthened an effective Muscle Shoals secondary.
“My work ethic and my coaches have prepared me to be in this position I am, and I’m just blessed to be in the position I am right now,” he said.
As a senior, Strong had 43 solo tackles, 26 assists, one for loss and also recovered two fumbles, had a couple interceptions and scored three touchdowns. He broke up 10 passes, most on the team.
“I feel like I’m more explosive, faster, a smarter player and just stronger and just better all over,” Strong said of his improvement this year.
Strong plans to major in business.
