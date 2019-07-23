Nick South has some nice accomplishments to celebrate from the 2019 track season.
The Muscle Shoals grad, now competing for Southeast Missouri in NCAA Division I, won gold medals for pole vault at the Ohio Valley Conference’s indoor and outdoor championships this past spring.
He also won a silver medal in the heptathlon at the indoor championship.
But the effects of a hamstring injury that cost him most of the 2018 season lingered, poor weather this past spring made outdoor track work more difficult, and an ankle injury late in the year cut his outdoor championship short.
“I would say it was a pretty tough year, for sure,” South said recently.
Still, South competed well for the Redhawks and looks for more success next year. (He’ll be a senior academically but a junior athletically.)
“This season was just like a comeback season almost,” he said.
South started competing in pole vault – his best event – as a high school sophomore. Told as a freshman he wouldn’t be good at that event, he decided to go for it anyway after a coach told him to give it a shot and performed well as a sophomore, finishing fourth in the state in Class 6A.
He won Class 6A state championships in pole vault as a junior (14 feet, 6 inches) and senior (15 feet, 8.25 inches) at Muscle Shoals.
Competing in track and field for Southeast Missouri (often referred to by locals as “SEMO”) has offered special opportunities. He competed in the heptathlon at the Indiana Relays earlier in his career against Derek Drouin, who won a gold medal for the United States in the 2016 Summer Olympics.
The competition is understandably tougher than in high school. The days of entering a meet knowing he was going to win are over. And he said while athletes talk with each other before a meet starts, after that it’s all business.
“There’s not a whole lot of socializing like there was in high school,” South said, adding he likes that because it makes it easier to focus.
Away from track, South is studying commercial photography. He covers various SEMO teams and uploads photos to the school’s athletic website.
Not surprisingly track and field is one of his favorite sports to shoot, although there aren’t many opportunities for it with him competing. He likes baseball and softball for the challenges they offer in getting the best shot.
He also likes shooting gymnastics for the emotion involved. His favorite shots don’t necessarily feature the gymnasts’ movement but rather their faces after the routine is complete.
“That’s what I want to see personally as an athlete … the celebration shots afterward,” he said.
South might be the one photographed celebrating if things go his way next year. He missed competing in the NCAA West Regional qualifier in the pole vault by about 5 ½ inches, and he’s confident he can make up the difference.
This summer he has had a job and he’s lifted weights a bit, but while he recovers from injury he’s not been running. Perhaps a landmark season is ahead.
“Right now, I’m trying to take it really easy during the summer,” South said. “I just want it to be as healed as possible when I go back in August.”
