TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 17 Florida State built a big lead in the first half and went on to an 88-71 win over North Alabama in the Lions last non-conference game of the season.
UNA (5-8) opens ASUN play Thursday at home against Jacksonville in Flowers Hall.
The Seminoles (11-2), of the ACC, shot 50 percent, including seven 3-pointers. FSU has won 38 straight non-conference games at home, third best nationally.
FSU’s largest lead was 59-29, but the Lions rallied with some good outside shooting to cut the lead to 14 points but couldn’t get any closer.
The Lions outscored FSU 45-41 in the second half.
UNA coach Tony Pujol credited Florida State’s defense for making it difficult for the Lions.
“They forced us into 13 turnovers in the first half,” he said. “Our guys will tell you that their defense made that happen. Our emphasis was rebound the ball and defend and lets value the ball better than we did in the first half, and to be honest with you I thought our guys responded, I think we only had five turnovers in the second half, but again I give credit to (FSU coach Leonard Hamilton) and to his program because they stifled us at times.”
Pujol was pleased with the way the Lions played in the second half.
“I just love the way our guys continue to compete,” he said. “I think in the second half our guys just stayed the course and continued to compete.”
The Seminoles shot 57.6 percent from the floor in the first half. UNA held an early 7-6 lead before the home team took control. The Lions had five turnovers in seven possessions as FSU grabbed a 24-11 lead with 10:37 remaining.
It was 47-26 at the half.
“We had 13 turnovers in the first half, so I felt like we could’ve let that get to us, but coach kept our head and we just came out in the second half and stayed aggressive and shared the ball and that’s when we are at our best,” Jamari Blackmon said.
North Alabama went the first 5:02 of the second half without a field goal while the Seminoles built the big lead. A basket by Manny Littles with 14:58 remaining made the score 59-31.
Three-point shooting helped UNA make a respectable showing. The Lions were 7 of 11 from 3-point range in the second half. James Anderson and Aleksa Matic each came off the bench to go 3 for 3 from long range.
UNA finished the game shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and hit 10 of 20 three-point attempts. Blackmon led all players with 15 points. Anderson added 13 points while Christian Agnew finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Florida State had five players in double figures and went a perfect 17 for 17 from the free throw line. Malik Osborne led the Seminoles with 14 points.
