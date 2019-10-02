When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: ESPN
The series: Even 23-23-2
The line: Georgia by 25
--
Four-down territory
1. Breakout performance: Redshirt senior linebacker Darrell Taylor had a standout performance last year against Georgia. He had three sacks and two forced fumbles in last year’s loss to the Bulldogs, He also had a forced fumble in 2017.
2. Happy memories: In 2016, then-sophomore Jauan Jennings caught a 43-yard Hail Mary pass from Joshua Dobbs in Tennessee’s 34-31 win over Georgia. Tennessee scored after Georgia took the lead on a long pass with just 10 seconds left in the game.
3. Fromm right on: Jake Fromm is 27-5 as a starter at quarterback for Georgia, including 9-5 against top 25 teams. He has completed 62 of 82 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns including Georgia’s 23-17 win over Notre Dame.
4. Running effort: D’Andre Swift led the Bulldogs with 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns last year and is carrying the load this year. He had a career-high 18 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown in the win over Notre Dame. Georgia has five backs who have scored this year.
--
By the numbers
2: The Vols rank second in the SEC in pass defense, allowing 190.0 yards through the air per game.
2007: This will be the first year since 2007 that the Vols will have a bye going into the Georgia game.
9: Brent Cimaglia has made nine field goals, the most in the league. He is one of four kickers with 100 percent field goal conversions, with a minimum of nine attempts.
--
Player of the week
Daniel Bituli, linebacker
After leading the team in tackles the last two years, Bituli missed the start of the season with an injury. Now that he’s back, he had eight tackles, including two sacks and a forced fumble, against Florida. He could become just the second Tennessee player to lead the team in tackles for three straight years.
--
Prediction
Georgia 49, Tennessee 13
Playing in Knoxville may be the biggest break the Vols get against Georgia. Tennessee will be trying to knock off the Bulldogs, but Georgia has too many weapons for the Vols to deal with. It shouldn’t be a shutout, but the Bulldogs will be running away from the Vols.
— Dennis Tymkiw
