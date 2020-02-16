The losing streak hit five games Saturday afternoon as North Florida beat North Alabama 80-67, but coach Tony Pujol wasn’t feeling down and out.
Instead, UNA’s second-year head coach thought his team played pretty well on the road against what he called “the best team in the league.”
“They made shots,” Pujol said of North Florida. “They made tough shots when they needed it. This reminded me of our game last season in the conference tournament. I loved the way we competed and I love the way we defended. They had to make tough shots.”
It was the fifth straight win by North Florida (18-10, 11-2) over the Lions (10-16, 5-8), and it displayed again the difference in a veteran team playing a relatively young team. North Florida, which remained in first place in the ASUN, starts four seniors. UNA does not have any senior starters and plays one freshman, three sophomores and a junior.
“They had to earn it today,” Pujol said of North Florida. “And they did.”
North Florida put UNA in an early hole with 60-percent shooting in the first half to take a 46-34 lead.
UNA never cut the lead to less than 11 points in the second half.
Garrett Sams scored a season-high 25 points to lead North Florida. Wajid Aminu backed Sams with 15 points. Combined, the duo was 15 of 25 from the field with 17 rebounds.
Mervin James led UNA with a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his second career-double-double. C.J Brim added 14 points and Manny Littles had 12 rebounds.
James Anderson (4 points), Christian Agnew (4), Jamari Blackmon (7) and Littles (5) combined to go just 6 of 30 from the field for 20 points. Blackmon, though, had a team-high six assists.
“Mervin was fantastic,” Pujol said. “Manny was good. He rebounded it great. Jamari did his part with assists.”
Although the Lions have slipped into sixth place, fourth place is still in play with three games remaining.
The Lions close the regular season with home games against Kennesaw State, NJIT and at Florida Gulf Coast. He said the Lions are not looking beyond Kennesaw State, though.
“I’m not talking about anything except Thursday’s game with Kennesaw,” Pujol said. “We have to focus on Thursday.”
He said the team has remained upbeat during the recent losing streak.
“They know what’s at stake,” he said. “There’s not a guy here that is not confident. They just go out and play.”
UNA hosts Kennesaw State Thursday at 6 p.m.
