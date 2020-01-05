North Florida came to Flowers Hall Saturday as the most prolific 3-point shooting team in Division I basketball — both in terms of attempts and makes.
The Ospreys had attempted 528 treys and had made 198.
Even though North Alabama was aware of those stats, the Lions couldn’t stop the Ospreys from padding their 3-point stats. In fact, they barely slowed them down. North Florida was good on 14 of 29 3-pointers, and that was more than enough to pull away for an 81-65 win over the Lions.
It was the first home-court loss for the Lions (6-9, 1-1 ASUN) in seven games. The Ospreys (9-8, 2-0) completed their first road trip of the conference season with a sweep of Kennesaw State and the Lions.
While shooting at a 50-percent clip, North Florida’s zone defense also befuddled the Lions, who shot 36 percent for the game.
UNA coach Tony Pujol was disappointed in the defensive effort just two days after the Lions played lock-down defense in a win over Jacksonville. Although the teams have vastly different styles of play, he thought there were too many breakdowns against a veteran team that knew how to make the Lions pay.
“We gave them three responsibilities,” Pujol said. “They had to understand the scouting report as far as personnel. Who are the elite shooters? We didn’t do that. We talked about getting back in transition because they do a great job in transition. We didn’t do that. And then ball-screen coverages. We didn’t do it for 40 minutes.”
Christian Agnew, who led the Lions with 17 points said credited North Florida with creating problems.
“They exposed somethings with our defense that we have to clean up,” Agnew said. “You have to give credit to those guys – they lead the nation in 3’s, so what do you expect? Defense was our top priority and we weren’t efficient at all. They made some tough shots, though.”
North Florida never trailed and less than 10 minutes into the game had already opened a double-digit lead at 22-1 when Carter Hendricksen and Ryan Burkhardt made back-to-back treys. North Florida’s first-half lead peaked at 30-16, but by the end of the half UNA had cut it to 37-29.
Agnew’s two free throws to open the second half pulled UNA to within 37-31 but Garrett Sams, who led four Ospreys into double figures with 18 points, dropped in two 3-pointers as part of a 9-2 run that made it 46-33.
The Lions never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way as North Florida celebrated every made 3-pointer the rest of the way.
UNA fell to 0-4 against North Florida. Each game the Ospreys have been efficient with their zone defense. North Florida uses its length to deny passes along the perimeter and allows UNA to attach the paint. The Lions, though, have not been able to finish shots at the rim.
“To me, it’s the mindset of our team,” Pujol said. “ We have certain guys attack it the right way and we had certain guys who were comfortable just moving the ball and not make a play or make something happen. The last time that we played them I think we did a decent job of going at the rim and finishing around the rim. Now we have to learn it all over again. At the end of the day we had guys who penetrated and made things happen and we had guys who didn’t.
Pujol likened North Florida, which started four seniors, to Lipscomb’s team from last season that advanced to the NIT final. That team also started four seniors.
“Credit to them — they understand what they are doing and how to pick you apart in the way you are scheming,” Pujol said. “We have to do a better job from a coaching standpoint of mixing it up on them. We tried, but obviously it wasn’t good enough.”
Tavon King came off the bench to score 10 points for the Lions. James Anderson and Mervin James had seven points each. Manny Littles scored seven points and had eight rebounds.
“Tavon and Payton (Youngblood) gave us good minutes,” Pujol said.
The Lions play at Liberty (16-1, 2-0) on Thursday.
