North Alabama held a 20-point lead over North Florida in the third quarter, but the Ospreys slowed the game down and took advantage in a come-from-behind 67-65 victory on Saturday.
The Lions went on a 15-0 run to end the first half up 40-28. The beginning of the third quarter was much of the same as the Lions started hitting 3-point shots, namely Emma Wallen, who hit back-to-back 3’s to help UNA build a 48-28 lead with 8:31 remaining in the period.
Wallen finished as the Lions’ leading scorer with 17 points.
Then, head coach Missy Tiber said, North Florida dictated a much slower tempo, forcing the Lions out of their rhythm.
The Ospreys took advantage of fouls and were effective at the free throw line — going 17 for 20. While UNA had success from the field in its run, shooting 45% from field goal range in the first half, the Lions went cold late, allowing North Florida to creep back in the game.
“Everything was going our way (early),” Tiber said. “The game got slowed down (and) we just started pressing a little bit.”
North Florida took the lead for the first time since the beginning of the first quarter with just over two minutes remaining in the game. Jazz Bond, who finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, hit a jump shot to put the Ospreys ahead by one.
With 15 seconds to go, UNA, down by two, called an inbound play with the option of either hitting an open 3-pointer, or using a ball screen to get an open look inside the perimeter.
Ivy Wallen had an open look from deep, but it fell short. Olivia Noah, who had a big game off the bench scoring 14 points, couldn’t get the offensive putback to go in and the Lions were forced to foul, effectively ending the game.
“We started missing the same shots that we had been making, basically what it came down to,” Tiber said. “Then our defense wasn’t as good and I think it's because of that.”
The Ospreys, led by Bond, held an advantage over UNA on the glass, out rebounding the Lions in the second half 24 to 14.
Tiber thought the game changed as soon as the Lions allowed the Ospreys to dictate the pace. It started with UNA fouling North Florida’s players off the drive, and continued with constant substitutions in the second half, not allowing UNA to get into its preferred up-tempo style of play.
“We were just stuck playing half-court offense the entire time,” Tiber said.
The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for UNA and puts North Florida only a game back from the Lions’ position in second place in the ASUN standings.
The Lions won’t have to travel far for the next game as UNA plays Stetson at 6 p.m. Monday on the road in Deland, Florida.
