Coach’s corner
Head coach: Matt Luke
Age: 42
Record at school: 11-13
--
Breaking it down
Location: Oxford, Miss.
Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium/Hollingsworth Field (64,038)
All-Time record: 671-524-35
Conference affiliation: SEC
Last conference title game appearance: None
Returning starters: 11 (3 offense, 8 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. New look: The Rebels will have a new look on both sides of the ball after bringing in offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre. MacIntyre is switching the defense from a 4-3 to a 3-4 to help stop the run and rush the passer, two weaknesses last year. The spread option favored by Rodriguez will cut down on the passing and will be more physical than the Rebels have been in the past.
2. Quarterback settled: Ole Miss is one of the teams who is not faced with a quarterback battle this year, as redshirt freshman Matt Corral has settled into that spot. He was a perfect 10-of-10 against Louisiana-Monroe and helped the Rebels put together 826 yards of total offense in that game. Both Archie and Eli Manning spoke well of Corral recently at the Manning Passing Academy.
3. New targets: Corral will be throwing to some new players after the Rebels graduated their top three receivers from last year. Elijah Moore saw action last year and finished with 36 catches for 398 yards and two touchdowns. Several freshmen are looking for playing time, including Jonathan Mingo, who has been impressive in camp and may even compete for a starting job.
4. Big move: D’Vaughn Pennamon realized he might not get a lot of playing time at running back this year, but he is quickly establishing himself at tight end. A fourth-year junior, who missed last year with an injury, he is small for a tight end at 5-11 but he is using his running back skills to make himself valuable to the team where he can.
--
Extra Point
The coaches approached Jalen Julius about switching from cornerback to safety and he has made the most of the move. MacIntyre said the way Julius covers and hits made the move a good one. "In today's world with the RPOs and all the different things, you have to have someone who can cover a slot," MacIntyre said. "There aren't many true safeties who can cover a slot. He's physical. I watched his film from last year when he had a hurt shoulder, and he's still trying to hit people with all he's got. He can cover. It gives us a little more flexibility on defense."
--
Upset special
Cheer: Auburn. SEC road wins are never easy to come by and this would be a sign that Ole Miss is headed in the right direction. The new offensive attack could give the Tigers trouble and the time of the year gives the Rebels a chance to fit together.
Jeer: Arkansas. Ole Miss barely got by the Razorbacks last year, and with Arkansas rebuilding it would be an unpleasant surprise if the Rebels fell at home. Having the game so early is an advantage for Arkansas, as the Rebels will just be getting their young offense together.
--
Crystal ball
7-5: The schedule is kind to the Rebels early, giving them a chance to get the offense started before the tough part of the league schedule hits. Five of their last six games could be played against ranked teams. If the Rebels can score points and avoid injuries on defense, they could come on late in the year.
--
Did you know?
Luke said this is a hard time of the year, but the players will have to grind on if they want to be ready for Memphis Aug. 31.
"If you're going to go get them in shape, now's the time," Luke said. "You have a little time on the back end as we prepare for Memphis to get their legs back a little bit. Right now is the time to grind through it. This is the tough time. Everyone is nicked up, banged up, battling through it. This is the tough part of camp, you just have to push through it."
--
Quotebook
"Some kids, it's hot, they want to loaf. They want to just take the easy way out, but that's not what we're going to do because we're not going to win games like that."
— Quarterback Matt Corral
--
2018 results
Ole Miss 47, Texas Tech 27
Ole Miss 76, Southern Illinois 41
Alabama 62, Ole Miss 7
Ole Miss 38, Kent State 17
LSU 45, Ole Miss 16
Ole Miss 70, ULM 21
Ole Miss 37, Arkansas 33
Auburn 31, Ole Miss 16
South Carolina 48, Ole Miss 44
Texas A&M 38, Ole Miss 24
Vanderbilt 36, Ole Miss 29 (OT)
Mississippi State 35, Ole Miss 3
--
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 at Memphis
Sept. 7 Arkansas
Sept. 14 Southeastern Louisiana
Sept. 21 Cal
Sept. 28 at Alabama
Oct. 5 Vanderbilt
Oct. 12 at Missouri
Oct. 19 Texas A&M
Nov. 2 at Auburn
Nov. 9 New Mexico State
Nov. 16 LSU
Nov. 28 at Mississippi State
— Dennis Tymkiw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.