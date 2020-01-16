In the aftermath of North Alabama’s win Saturday at Lipscomb, the topic of conversation quickly turned ahead to this week’s home games with Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast.
Just because Tony Pujol’s team finally broke through for its first win away from home doesn’t mean the Lions can relax and take home wins for granted.
For starters, they’ve already dropped a home game against North Florida, one of the ASUN favorites along with Liberty. Because of that, it was imperative the Lions get a game back with a win on the road, something that never comes easy.
After posting the 82-69 win against the Lenny Acuff-coached Bisons, UNA proved that it can win in a tough environment, and it can do it by overcoming the adversity of a nine-point deficit in the second half.
UNA closed the game on a 38-16 run, combining its customary hard-nosed defense with some key shooting to wear down the Bisons.
It’s not surprising that UNA found a road win. The Lions have been on the precipice of road victories several times this season, losing by five at South Dakota State, by eight at Troy and by seven at UAB.
Just two nights previously the Lions were within four minutes of stunning Liberty, a team that has been on the brink of getting voted into the AP Top 25 in recent weeks, on its home floor. UNA had two shots to tie the Flames in the late stages in a game in which they were 17.5-point underdogs.
“Now that we know what to do on the road, we just have to keep doing the same thing — playing defense and coming out hard,” Mervin James said after Saturday's win.
Everybody knows that winning on the road at every level is difficult, but this season in the ASUN it has become obvious defending the home court won’t be a bargain.
UNA has already lost at home. NJIT, a team with only three wins, promptly went to North Florida and won last Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast won at Stetson, but lost at home to Liberty.
Just four games into the league schedule, six of the nine conference teams have two losses. With parity across the board, the conference race is going to come down to which teams can handle their home court business and find ways to win on the road.
UNA took that initial step at Lipscomb; now it has to maintain momentum for two tough home games.
It took a miracle shot by Christian Agnew to beat Stetson in Flowers Hall last season, and this year the Hatters are much improved under new coach Donnie Jones.
Florida Gulf Coast — Saturday’s opponent — got off to a rough start this season but certainly has the tradition and pedigree to be a factor in the league race.
This is a key two-game home stretch for the Lions, who continue to mature in Pujol’s second season. UNA is still a young team with a starting lineup that features three sophomores, a freshman and a junior. Last Saturday, those young guys finished like veterans in beating Lipscomb.
Now, the task for Pujol and his staff is to keep them focused on keeping the momentum churning in the right direction.
