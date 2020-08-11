The PAC-12 conference is postponing all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year after a unanimous vote from the Pac-12 CEO Group on Tuesday.
In a statement, the conference announced that if conditions were to improve, it would consider a return to the impacted sports by Jan. 1, 2021.
Student-athletes impacted by the postponement will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed. The PAC-12 also said it “strongly encourages” that the NCAA grant students who opt out of competition this academic year an additional year of eligibility.
Student-athletes will continue to have university support, including academic advising and tutoring, among other support services, the conference said.
“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”
Scott noted that while the Conference’s detailed plan to keep student-athletes safe was working in accordance with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee guidelines and state and local government orders, the situation was becoming more challenging: “Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” he said.
“Our athletic programs are a part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant. We will continue to monitor the situation and when conditions change we will be ready to explore all options to play the impacted sports in the new calendar year.”
