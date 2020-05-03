Braden Ray should be playing in basketball showcases this time of year, trying to boost his stock as a college prospect.
College prep is now a workout room upstairs at his home, where the 6-foot-5 Red Bay junior jumps rope to improve his agility. It’s on a basketball court at the house, where he can work on his skills.
It’s any chance to get a ball in his hands, to make sure it doesn’t feel foreign once life returns to normal.
“People can use this time effectively or ineffectively,” Ray said. “I’m trying to work harder to get the best I can while this coronavirus is here.”
The majority of college basketball recruiting takes place at NCAA-sanctioned summer basketball showcases featuring multiple games at one site in front of college coaches.
They are not conducive to social distancing, and what remains of the summer season is in jeopardy depending on the severity of the pandemic in the coming weeks and the feasibility of holding such events.
That’s bad news for high school basketball players — particularly those like Ray, who has only one year left to add to a list of college scholarship offers that currently includes two junior colleges but no four-year schools.
Scott Whittle coaches Ray’s Nike Elite Stars 17U team. Whittle points out younger players will still have more summers to play in front of college coaches. But for members of the Class of 2021, this summer is critical.
“That’s the parents that are calling me,” Whittle said.
Player development is part of the travel ball experience, too, but recruiting is why it exists. The exposure players and their families signed up for is now uncertain, and the uncertainty has triggered anxiety.
“Anxiety for the player, the mom, the dad, everybody,” Whittle said. “Very much so.”
A murky outlook
For Rogers sophomore guard Madie Krieger, the routine as school winds down has been the same the last five years.
She gears up to play for her travel ball team, the All-Alabama Roadrunners, led by Spain Park head coach Mike Chase and Madie’s dad, Chris, an assistant.
“It’s always something to look forward to,” Krieger said.
All she can do now, though, is train and practice individually while she waits.
All-Alabama Roadrunners program director Beverly Kirk said the Birmingham-based organization has missed out on two exposure periods which NCAA coaches can attend to evaluate potential prospects.
Krieger and her teammates were set to travel to Pennsylvania the third week of April for one of those opportunities, and a trip to Tennessee was on the horizon. Both were canceled. The outlook for the rest of the summer is still murky.
“We are definitely on hold for everything,” Kirk said. “We’re an Under Armour-sponsored team, so we’re waiting for Under Armour to make a decision on (future) tournaments.”
The next two NCAA evaluation periods for girls teams are slated for July 6-12 and July 21-25.
She’s heard from other organizations and college coaches on the possibility they’ll be able to resume play in July. A nurse practitioner, Kirk sees the lack of a vaccine for the virus as a problem.
An organization may say it’s OK to play, but the issue arises when considering what the parents might think.
“Parents are very protective of their kids,” Kirk said. “What percentage of parents are going to allow their child to be in that situation?”
Doug Bush, the director of Nike EYBL’s Southern Starz based in Huntsville, has decided for that reason to leave any decisions on playing up to parents.
According to Bush, Nike was one of the first organizations to cancel some events. As he drives around town, he sees goals at outdoor courts from which rims have been temporarily removed.
Southern Starz players – among them locals like Muscle Shoals’ Sara Puckett, Loretto’s Karly Weathers and Deshler’s Chloe Siegel – are doing what they can, shooting around in their driveway or working out with trainers.
“They’re all disappointed that they’re not able to play,” Bush said. “They (were) looking forward to it. We’re hopeful that maybe we’ll get to play in July. Is the NCAA going to allow additional opportunity to play in front of college coaches in the fall? We don’t know that yet.”
Hopeful for opportunities
In the meantime, Krieger and her dad spend time daily practicing on a court at Springfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rogersville.
Krieger works on a variety of different moves, primarily focusing on some weaker parts of her game. She shoots a lot of 3-pointers, layups, midrange jumpers, floaters, on-the-move shots and works on ball handling in between workouts throughout the week.
“We’re used to getting together every weekend and playing six or seven games a weekend and it just hasn’t happened,” Chris Krieger said. “That’s the only thing we can do — get up as many shots as we can.”
“It’s good to look at it as a time to try to perfect the weak spots of your game,” Madie Krieger added. “It's not like you’re trying to fix something and then go play. If you’re going to fix something, now is the time.”
The frustrating part for Krieger and other players is missing the opportunity to play in front of college coaches.
Though 2021 graduates might be in the spotlight this summer, Krieger and her dad explained it's tough for the 2022 class as well.
And though Krieger has been in contact with coaches in the past, including ones at North Alabama, Jacksonville State and UAH, she’s missing out any potential new opportunities to get seen by coaches at other programs.
“Every summer there are new opportunities that open up,” Madie Krieger said. “Just some coach that’s never seen me before just might happen to be walking by the court you’re playing on. Just not getting that opportunity, it has been frustrating.
“There have been good and bad days just emotionally thinking about it, (but) I know the right opportunities will come, so I just keep the hope in that.”
The value of summer
Ray’s Red Bay team reached the Class 2A state semifinals this past March, falling to a Calhoun team led by eventual Mr. Basketball winner J.D. Davison.
Players like Davison, with offers from Kansas, Memphis, UNLV and multiple SEC programs, are known commodities throughout college basketball. He does not lack exposure.
But most players aren’t in that situation. Teams from smaller schools generally don’t see as many elite players on opposing teams, so the summer is a great chance to prove what they can do against stronger competition.
“It kind of makes me want to work a little bit harder to prove the kids at smaller schools can play, too,” Ray said.
Ray was Red Bay’s top scorer and made the TimesDaily’s Class 1A-3A all-area first team. But he needs more people to see what he can do.
“He’s at a 2A school,” Whittle said. “He’s not going to get a lot of credit for what he did there.”
The April 24-26 evaluation period for Division I men’s programs was canceled. It’s unclear if future evaluations will happen, or if there will be limits on the number of teams or spectators present.
Whittle said instead of the Nike Elite Stars playing in 10-12 tournaments this summer, he’s hoping they get three or four.
And if they couldn’t play any NCAA-sanctioned events in front of coaches, travel basketball would lose much of its appeal. Whittle hopes the team can start practicing near the end of the month.
He said normally 80% or more of college offers are handed out in the summer. If the 2021 grads don’t get to play much in front of coaches this summer, “it’ll come down to their senior season” on the high school’s team.
Whittle thinks there will be tournaments at some point, but he acknowledges there could be limits on the number of teams or spectators present.
The stakes are high for players. Whittle brings up J.P. Robinson, a Class 4A first-team all-state guard at Deshler who at 5-9 was lightly recruited early in his career but eventually earned a scholarship to Samford.
“It’s not just a four-year deal to play basketball. It’s like a 40-year deal,” Whittle said. “That’s when it’s worthwhile.”
How colleges are affected
Both recruits and recruiters are finding ways to adjust to an altered calendar.
Bush said he’s facilitating conversations between college coaches and players in the Class of 2022 due to NCAA rules stating a coach can’t directly contact a player in that class but can be contacted by one.
Josh Ashley is an assistant coach for the UNA women’s basketball team and is the recruiting coordinator.
His challenges include not only missing chances to watch players but also losing the face-to-face, relationship-building aspect of recruiting, which he deems the most important.
“In highlights, people look good, (but) you just don’t know until you really see them,” Ashley said. “Physically how tall they are, how hard they work, some of that stuff gets skipped over. You really want to see what they can do, their motor, get to see their parents, just little stuff like that you don’t see or hear from film.”
Willie Watson, an assistant for the UNA men’s basketball team, said the team has five or six recruiting services it uses. Coaches have looked through a lot of player film at home.
UNA is ahead of many programs in building its Class of 2021, but the summer showcases would give Watson a head start on seeing the 2022 prospects.
Watson said programs still needing to sign 2021 players might extend more offers during the high school season, after they get a chance to see kids play in person.
“There are certain things in life there’s no substitute for,” he said.
As Krieger explained, when she contacts coaches she’s already met, conversations are easier mainly because they’ll have different things to talk about.
Soon, she’ll start conversations with coaches she hasn’t built a relationship with yet.
“It’s just something I’ll have to do,” Krieger said. “And they’ll understand because they know what it's like not being able to see people in person. It’ll be a little weird, but hopefully it’ll be worth it.”
In the end, the goal for everyone involved is get back on the court. While the future isn’t clear yet, Krieger knows she’ll be relieved when the time comes.
“There’s a sense that we can’t take anything for granted,” Krieger said. “Hopefully if we get to play, we’ll all just be really thankful for it … and it’ll make it even more fun.”
Staying ready
Sheffield sophomore Devin Doss started playing travel ball in third grade. He previously played with the North Alabama Stars and said he’s been with Alabaster-based Team Carroll for two years.
Now a 6-4 sophomore still waiting for his first scholarship offer, he does not mind the mornings, especially when traveling to play basketball.
“It’s just fun waking up with my teammates,” he said. “We get ready to go ball out.”
While he waits for workouts and games to resume with Team Carroll, Doss heads to the Sheffield High football stadium — often just after 6 a.m. — to run stadium stairs and do other exercises to stay in shape.
Doss is also a skilled wide receiver, but basketball is his favorite sport, and he wants to play it in college.
A member of the Class of 2022, he has more time left to be seen than the Class of 2021 players. But he wants to be at his best once — if — travel ball resumes this summer.
“I worry about it a lot,” Doss said. “I just really want to play.”
