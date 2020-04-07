Fields are idle. There’s nary a ping of the bat or the smack of ball against glove to be heard.
And there’s no sign of the men in blue who call balls and strikes, out or safe.
Another offshoot of the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down sports across the globe is that umpires everywhere are basically unemployed.
Locally, few umpires rely on officiating as their fulltime source of income. However, there’s no doubt the longer there are no games, the more it cuts into their revenue stream.
Several area umpires agreed that no one is getting rich by officiating. Most use the extra income for home improvement projects, to upgrade the family vacation or to have extra money for Christmas.
Spring sports in high school began the second week of February, so at least there were a few paydays before everything was shut down. At least for the near future, there is no extra money coming in for umpires.
“When we get new guys, we caution them to try to not make a living off officiating,” said Ricky Bryan of the Colbert County Baseball Umpires Association. “I’m sure there are some, but I don’t know many who just do it for the income.”
No doubt, the money is good. Bryan, a former high school coach, said a full week of calling high school baseball can net as much as $575. Umpiring crews normally do a varsity and JV game during the week when they get their assignments. High school games are usually played every day except for Wednesday and Sunday.
“If you do it only for the money, you probably have issues,” Bryan said. “You ought to enjoy it and like doing it. But you probably wouldn’t be doing it for free, though. It’s a lot more fun than mowing the grass.”
High school umpires receive $80 per game but do not get a travel stipend unless they travel more than 60 miles for a game.
William Pate, of the Colbert County Softball Umpires Association, said high school softball officials make $65 for a varsity game, $55 for a JV game and $45 for a junior high game. With multi-team tournaments every weekend, an umpire can make $260 or more just for officiating on Fridays and Saturdays.
“I pick and choose when I call. I do maybe three days a week – usually on Saturdays,” said Pate, who noted that his fulltime job makes it difficult to umpire any more than that.
Bryan’s and Pate’s lost income results mostly from high school games only. A person willing to work weekends in tournaments such as USSSA or Perfect Game can make considerably more.
“You can go umpire somewhere every weekend,” Bryan said.
For the time being, though, even Cal Ripken and Dixie Youth are shut down with no relief in sight.
Chris Liles, who works for a chemical company in Muscle Shoals, is losing considerably more revenue from umpiring than those who call high school games. Liles umpires non-conference SEC softball games, along with Gulf South Conference, Ohio Valley and ASUN games where the money is considerably better.
SEC non-conference games pay $300. The ASUN pays $125 per game and the Gulf South $100 per game. When he does a complete season, Liles estimates he makes between $15-18,000.
“It’s a pretty significant loss of income,” he said. “Most of the guys I call with and talk to, it’s not their main source of income. It’s more like a hobby that pays well. It’s a pretty good brotherhood. I miss the money but I miss the camaraderie about as much.”
Liles said he has been umpiring for about 30 years – including the past seven on the college level. He said his college schedule was booked every weekend through early May. At his peak, Liles said he could do five or more college or high school games per week.
“Usually three college games on the weekend and a couple during the week,” he said. “I use the extra income to do projects around the house or vacations."
Pate and Bryan said each of their organizations are always in need of more umpires.
“We have 37 and it is hard to cover most of the games we have,” Pate said of the softball umpires association. “The Florence Bash was going to have around 45 teams and we were going to have to use every official we have. It was going to mean everybody doing 6 to 8 games in three days.”
Bryan said the baseball umpires association has about 40 umpires “and we could use about 20 more.”
“It seems like the years when unemployment is high, we have an abundance of umpires,” he said. “The bottom line is that the economy has been so good the last few years that a lot of people don’t want to work an extra job.”
Right now, it’s not an issue because there’s no work for umpires anyway.
