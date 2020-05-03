Russellville offensive lineman Edgar Amaya announced Friday afternoon he has committed to play football at the University of Kansas.
The 6-4, 310-pound offensive lineman chose the Jayhawks over more than 20 other programs that offered him, the most prominent being Big Ten member Illinois. He is considered a three-star prospect by Rivals.
Amaya said Kansas will give him a chance to compete for playing time as a freshman and be “a cornerstone in turning that program around.” The Jayhawks have not won more than one Big 12 game in a season since 2008, but Amaya isn’t worried about that.
“I get to be part of history and rebuild it,” Amaya said. “ … They were saying the same things about Russellville when I was a freshman (and the team started 0-5). Look at us now.”
Amaya said offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, offensive line coach Luke Meadows and running backs coach Jonathan Wallace talked to him the most early on, and he has had several good conversations with second-year head coach Les Miles.
“He’s a great coach and we’re going to do something special at Kansas,” Amaya said.
Amaya has played offensive tackle and offensive guard at Russellville but said Kansas sees him playing center and Amaya is excited for the opportunity.
Just this week Amaya added offers from Coastal Carolina and Alcorn State. He also had offers from FBS programs including Air Force, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Navy, South Alabama, Southern Miss, and Tulane.
Among the FCS programs that offered him were Austin Peay, Dartmouth, Eastern Kentucky, Gardner-Webb, Jacksonville State, North Alabama, Samford, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin.
