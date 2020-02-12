A reigning state champion from Muscle Shoals will see what she can accomplish at the college level as a member of the track team at UAB.
Kaylie Wright, a senior at Muscle Shoals, signed Friday with the UAB track and field program.
As a junior, Wright won the outdoor track state championship in the 2019 Class 6A long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 8 inches. She also finished fifth in the state in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) and seventh in the 200-meter dash (26.30 seconds).
In the sectional meet, she won the high jump and long jump and finished second in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash.
As a sophomore, she finished third in the state in the Class 6A long jump, fourth in the high jump and sixth in the 100-meter dash.
Sectional meets to qualify for this year’s state meet will be in late April.
Brooks football
Brooks High held a ceremony Monday morning recognizing four players who will have opportunities to play football in college.
Quarterback Carson Daniel and receiver Logan Turbyfill are set to play at Huntingdon College. Running back Cam Beckwith will be a preferred walk-on at the University of Tennessee, and receiver Kobe Warden will be a preferred walk-on at North Alabama.
Kobe Warden had a record-setting year as a receiver for Brooks, catching 109 passes for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns and earning a spot on the Class 4A all-state first team.
“That dude right over there,” he said, pointing to Daniel, when asked what allowed him to be so productive. “Best quarterback to play with. I couldn’t have done it without him. And all the coaches over there, blessed to have them.”
Warden hopes his route-running, speed and ability to make a catch away from his body make him a good candidate to help the UNA offense.
He plans to major in nursing and wants to be a nurse anesthetist.
Cam Beckwith said Tennessee started talking with him after its conversations with his cousin, Florence quarterback Dee Beckwith (who signed with the Vols last week).
Cam Beckwith, who transferred from Florence to Brooks before his sophomore year, rushed 147 times for 837 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior.
“Brooks is all about building character. That’s one of their main goals,” Beckwith said. “ … I was kind of wild coming in, but they broke me and made me the best guy that I can possibly be and made sure when I leave her that I would be that guy.”
As of now, he is interested in studying business.
Daniel said his interest in playing quarterback means he’ll be giving up baseball, which he acknowledged was a tough decision. He took over as the starting quarterback this past fall after Lake Spurgeon graduated.
“You’re not going to be able to complete 20 passes every night. Some games when I wasn’t completing (as many) I’d run better, and then when I wasn’t running as well I could throw it better,” Daniel said.
Daniel completed 175 of 267 passes for 2,476 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also rushed 131 times for 830 yards and 12 more scores.
Daniel will study education and wants to be a high school or college coach and teach high school history.
He’ll have a chance to team up again with a familiar target in Turbyfill, who missed significant time in two different seasons with injuries, but he said the ankle he broke this past season feels good.
“Just never give up,” Turbyfill said of what he’s learned from that. “Always keep faith in God and if you keep God first everything will work out for you.”
Turbyfill is glad his football career didn’t end midway through his senior year of high school.
“That’s what I worked for,” Turbyfill said. “It’s satisfaction, but I’m just going to keep working still and hopefully I can get better as I go.”
Turbyfill will major in accounting with a minor in business.
Belgreen softball
Sydney Borden, a member of the Belgreen softball team, signed recently with Bevill State Community College.
A shortstop and pitcher, Borden batted .378 with a .490 on-base percentage, 34 RBIs, 34 runs scored. He was 10-3 with 62 strikeouts in 55 innings and earned honorable mention for the TimesDaily Class 1A-3A all-area team.
Borden helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 1A state tournament last year.
