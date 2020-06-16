Robert Morris football is joining the Big South in the 2021 season, the school announced Monday.
The Colonials are joining the Horizon League in 10 of 15 men's and women’s sports, including men and women’s basketball. The Horizon League, much like the ASUN, does not sponsor football, so Robert Morris is adopting a similar path as UNA in joining the Big South.
The Colonials will officially be a member of the conference as of July 1, but will compete as an independent this fall before starting league play in 2021 as the Big South's ninth team.
“It was important for us to get bigger, it was important for us to get better. It was important to have an opportunity to play for national championships in football and get that recognition to play for championships. We’ve done all of that,” Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander said.
“(Now) the Big South Conference will be a better football league with Robert Morris a part of it.”
Robert Morris joins Monmouth (New Jersey) as the two northernmost programs in the conference. Located in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, the Colonials are approximately 685 miles from UNA’s campus.
Robert Morris athletic director Chris King said he estimates road trips will be about six-to-10 hours for the football team, which is similar to the travel required for other sports in the Horizon League.
According to the officials, the Colonials are looking to expand their football program, with future FBS opponents scheduled like Central Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Air Force and West Virginia.
In the meantime, Robert Morris hopes to build itself among those in the Big South, where programs like Kennesaw State have risen to become top FCS programs.
“We see this move as an opportunity for the football program to build new and exciting competitors, enhances our recruiting, and it provides a focus on football excellence,” King said.
When asked about recruiting, head coach Bernard King said the outlook won’t change much despite being in a conference with several teams from the South.
King’s focus will continue to be on recruiting states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Ohio, to name a few. He did mention that the staff will continue to explore states like Georgia and Florida, as well.
The (main one) that's going to be competing with us in recruiting is Monmouth,” King said, referencing the Hawks' ties to the Northeast being in New Jersey.
The Big South is already adding North Carolina A&T for the 2021 season. UNA joined the Big South last year.
