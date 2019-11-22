When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/Radio: SECN/FM-97.9
The line: Auburn by 48
--
Four-down territory
1. What now? Ever since that loss at LSU that knocked the Tigers out of the running for the SEC Championship Game, Auburn has been readjusting its goals. Auburn’s new goal is to win 10 games. For that to happen, Auburn must beat Samford, Alabama and then win its bowl game. This has turned into a season the Tigers likely will say they let greatness slip away.
2. How long will the starters play? This is a classic game in which Samford won’t win but is out to prove it deserves to be on the same field before collecting its lofty check. After seeing Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa go down in a game that was out of hand last week, don’t expect any key player to be in very long.
3. At least Auburn gives money to an in-state program. Auburn has occasionally played in-state schools, with Samford, Alabama A&M and Jacksonville State reaping the benefit of getting a large payday and giving their players a chance to take on an SEC power. Auburn’s cross-state SEC rival won’t schedule an in-state school.
4. How many times will Bo Nix throw? He threw it 50 times last week in the loss to Georgia but won’t approach that number Saturday. Look for a heavy dose of the run game to keep Nix from taking many hits. Don’t expect more than 15-18 passes from the freshman, unless of course Samford keeps the game close.
--
Key matchup
Samford QBs Chris Oladokun and Liam Welch vs. Auburn defense
The two-deep depth chart lists either as a probable starter. They have combined for nearly 3,000 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, but neither has seen a defense like Auburn’s. Expect them to spend much of the day running for their lives against Derrick Brown and company.
--
Player of the week
Malik Miller, RB
This is the type of game that is made for Miller and the other backups, who put in a lot of time and effort during the week but reap little in the way of rewards. Miller hasn’t had a carry since the LSU loss. On Saturday, it will be his time to shine.
--
By the numbers
11: Number of SEC weekly awards Tigers players have earned during a 7-3 season to this point. That’s a lot.
14: School record for touchdown passes in a season by a freshman quarterback. Stan White holds the record set in 1999. Bo Nix needs one TD pass to tie White, who is now an Auburn broadcaster, and two to surpass him.
6: Number of field goals Anders Carlson has missed this season out of 18 tries. Four of the misses have come in the past two games.
--
Prediction
Auburn 49, Samford 14
This likely will be a no-sweat Saturday for Auburn’s starters, who won’t be in the game very long. Expect the Tigers to generate more than enough points to make this an easy win, and also expect Samford to get a couple of scores.
— Gregg Dewalt
