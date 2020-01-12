BATON ROUGE, La. — Skylar Mays hit a jumper from just inside the 3-point line at the buzzer to give LSU a 60-59 victory against Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday.
The Tigers (11-4, 3-0) trailed 53-44 with five minutes remaining in the game. LSU scored seven straight points — five from Emmitt Williams — to trail 53-51 with 3:09 to play. The Tigers took the lead at 57-55 on a 3-pointer by Charles Manning with one minute left in the game.
The Bulldogs (9-6, 0-3) tied the score 10 seconds later when Nick Weatherspoon sank two foul shots. Williams gave the Tigers a 58-57 lead when he made 1 of 2 free throws. Weatherspoon had the chance to put Mississippi State back on top, but he missed two foul shots with eight seconds left.
The Bulldogs kept possession when Williams couldn’t grab the rebound on Weatherspoon’s second missed free throw. Reggie Perry’s layup with four seconds left put Mississippi State on top 59-58. Following a timeout, Mays caught the inbounds pass, dribbled into the front court and made his shot.
Williams was the top scorer for LSU with 17 points. Manning had 15 points, while Mays finished with 11 points. The Tigers shot just 37% from the field and missed 19 of their 21 3-point attempts.
Weatherspoon had 14 points to lead the Bulldogs. Perry had 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Abdul Ado had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
• Tennessee 56, South Carolina 55: John Fulkerson had 15 points and 10 rebounds and drew a game-clinching charge with 1.4 seconds left as Tennessee edged South Carolina.
South Carolina (8-7, 0-2 SEC) had the ball in the closing seconds with a chance to take the lead, but A.J. Lawson drove into Fulkerson in the lane and was called for the offensive foul. Tennessee (10-5, 2-1) threw a long pass that Jordan Bowden caught while staying inbounds to run out the clock.
Lawson, who entered the day with a team-leading 15.2 points per game, had just four points Saturday and missed all seven of his field-goal attempts.
Santiago Vescovi had 13 points and Josiah-Jordan James had 10 for Tennessee. South Carolina’s Maik Kotsar had 17 and Jermaine Couisnard had 15.
• Arkansas 76, Ole Miss 72: Isaiah Joe scored 34 points and added a game-saving steal before converting a pair of free throws with 17 seconds remaining as Arkansas rallied to defeat Mississippi 76-72 on Saturday.
Arkansas (13-2, 2-1 Southeastern) wiped out a 60-51 deficit with seven minutes remaining. Joe scored 28 second half points including 14 in the decisive stretch run. The clinching steal preserved a 72-70 lead, forcing an Ole Miss foul, converted with free throws by Joe for an insurmountable 74-70 cushion.
Mason Jones scored 13 points and added nine assists with six rebounds while Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 11.
Breein Tyree scored 27 points for Ole Miss (9-6, 0-2).
• Missouri 91, Florida 75: Dru Smith scored 22 points and dished six assists to lead Missouri to a 91-75 victory over Florida on Saturday.
The Tigers (9-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference), who entered the game ranked next-to-last in the league in scoring offense, tied their season-high point total. They shot a blistering 61.5% from the field and 63.2% from 3-point range. Javon Pickett and Mark Smith scored 14 each, and Mitchell Smith finished with 10.
Kerry Blackshear led Florida (10-5, 2-1) with 22 points, Noah Locke added 12 and Scottie Lewis had 10.
• Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 50: Andre Gordon scored 15 points, and Texas A&M beat Vanderbilt 69-50 Saturday to spoil the Commodores' Southeastern Conference home opener.
The Commodores' 22nd consecutive loss in league play is the least of first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse's concerns. Sophomore guard Aaron Nesmith, the SEC's leading scorer and fifth nationally averaging 23 points a game, watched from the bench forced to use a scooter to keep his weight off his right foot protected by a walking boot.
Jay Jay Chandler added 10 points for the Aggies (8-6, 2-1) who never trailed in winning their second straight.
Ejike Obinna and Maxwell Evans scored 12 points apiece to lead Vanderbilt, and Scotty Pippen Jr. added 10.
