Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri 71-59 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools.
Richards scored 14 of the Wildcats' first 16 points, including a key 3-point play. Quickley's 3 put Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) ahead for good.
Missouri (8-5, 0-1) cut a 16-point deficit down to 56-46 with 6:03 remaining. The Wildcats answered with a 6-0 spurt to help close it out.
Richards went 9 for 13 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. The junior forward also blocked four shots before fouling out with 3:52 left.
• Georgia 65, No. 9 Memphis 62: Tom Crean and Georgia finally grabbed a win over an AP Top 25 team despite the Bulldogs’ two leading scorers struggling with their shooting.
Rayshaun Hammonds had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Anthony Edwards added 13 points as Georgia ended No. 9 Memphis’ 10-game winning streak, beating the Tigers on Saturday.
It was the first time the Bulldogs (10-3) had defeated a top-10 team since 2011 and their first road win over a top-10 team since 2004. Two of Georgia’s three losses this season were to ranked opponents, Michigan State and Dayton.
“We’re very proud of this win,” Crean said. “And we did it against a heck of a team. That was a big, big win for us.”
Precious Achiuwa led Memphis (12-2) with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Alex Lomax finished with 11 points. Boogie Ellis scored 10 for the Tigers, who lost for the first time since Nov. 12 to Oregon. Forward DJ Jeffries, who averages 12 points, was held out with an illness.
The key was Georgia closing the game on a 6-1 run as both teams missed opportunities down the stretch. Memphis did not score a basket after Achiuwa’s 3-pointer with 4:35 remaining.
• LSU 78, Tennessee 64: Javonte Smart scored 21 points as defending Southeastern Conference champion LSU withstood Tennessee’s 3-point barrage and opened its league schedule Saturday with a road victory over the Volunteers.
Tennessee (8-5) lost for the fourth time in its last five games despite shooting 13 of 26 from 3-point range. The 13 3-pointers represented a season high for the Vols.
Skylar Mays scored 17 points and Trendon Watford had 15 for LSU (9-4), which shot 60% from the floor in the second half.
Yves Pons and Santiago Vescovi - making his Tennessee debut - had 18 points each for the Vols. Tennessee also got 13 from Josiah-Jordan James.
• Arkansas 69, Texas A&M 59: Arkansas forced Texas A&M into 11 second-half turnovers, including four in a four-minute stretch late in the period, and dispatched the Aggies
Back-to-back 3-pointers from reigning Co-SEC Player of the Week Isaiah Joe gave the Razorbacks (12-1, 1-0 SEC) their biggest lead of the game, 10, with 3:52 left. Joe shot 6 of 14 from the field (5 of 12 from 3-point range) and chipped in 17 points, tied with teammate Mason Jones for the team high.
Josh Nebo had a double-double for Texas A&M (6-6, 0-1), scoring 10 points and collecting 13 rebounds. Desi Sills and Jimmy Whitt Jr. also finished in double figures for Arkansas, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively.
• No. 24 Wichita State 74, Ole Miss 54: Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 29 points to help No. 24 Wichita State beat Ole Miss on Saturday.
Stevenson had 19 points in the first half, giving the Shockers (13-1) a 39-24 halftime lead. Jamarius Burton added 16 points, and Grant Sherfield added 10.
Khadim Sy and Devontae Shuler each scored 12 points for Ole Miss (9-4).
