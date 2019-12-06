SEC
Georgia (11-1) vs. LSU (12-0)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Atlanta, Ga.
TV: CBS
The series: LSU leads 17-13-1
The line: LSU by 7
The lowdown: Georgia is making its third straight appearance in the SEC Championship Game and is facing its third different opponent. … The Bulldogs are trying to capture their 14th SEC championship. … Georgia is 3-4 all-time in the championship game, including a 1-2 record against LSU. … A win would make this Georgia team the fifth in school history to win at least 12 games in a season. … Georgia leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 10.4 points per game. LSU is tops in the league and second in the country in scoring offense, scoring 48.7 points per game. Georgia leads the league and is fourth nationally in total defense, giving up 257.0 yards per game, while the Tigers are first in the league and second in the country in total offense, gaining 560.4 yards per game. … Junior D’Andre Swift is the fifth Bulldog to gain 1,000 yards rushing in two years. Swift suffered a shoulder contusion in the season finale against Georgia Tech, but coach Kirby Smart said he expects Swift to play against LSU. … Freshman receiver George Pickens, who leads the team in receiving yards and touchdown catches, will miss the first half of the title game after being ejected from the Georgia Tech game for fighting. ... LSU returns to the championship game for the first time since 2011. This is LSU’s sixth appearance in the SEC title game, and the Tigers are 4-1 in the previous games. … The Tigers have four wins against Top 10 teams, the first time they achieved that feat in the regular season in school history. … Of LSU’s 74 touchdowns, 57 came on drives of less than three minutes. … Under coach Ed Orgeron, the Tigers are 22-1 when having a 100-yard rusher, including 6-0 in 2019, and are 35-2 when scoring at least 20 points. … Quarterback Joe Burrow is the first player in the SEC to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns. He set the record for passing yards (4,366), and tied the record for touchdown passes (44). … The Tigers are the first team in the history of the SEC with a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson). … Linebacker Jacob Phillips is second in the league with 95 tackles. … Cornerback Derek Stingley is tied for the league lead with four interceptions. … The offense set a league record with 66 points in the game with Vanderbilt. … LSU is 59-for-61 in the redzone, the most red zone scores in the country.
--
C-USA
UAB (9-3) at Florida Atlantic (9-3)
When: 12:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: CBS Sports Network
The line: Florida Atlantic by 7 1/2
The lowdown: UAB travels to Florida Atlantic to defend its C-USA title against the league champion from two years ago. … With their 27-25 win over Middle Tennessee last year, the Blazers became the first C-USA members to win the league title on the road and they have the chance to repeat that feat this year. … UAB comes into the game ranked fifth in the nation in total defense. … In last week’s must-win game against North Texas, the defense totaled seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two interceptions, one of which TD Marshall returned 76 yards for the game-winning points. … Additionally, the Blazers held North Texas to just 21 yards rushing, and the defense ranks fifth in the country in rushing defense, giving up 92.3 yards per game on the ground. … UAB finished out the season with three straight wins, and with Florida Atlantic’s win over Southern Miss in the season finale, UAB won its division to earn a berth in the conference championship game. … The offense averaged 240.6 yards rushing in the last three games. … Junior running back Spencer Brown gained 111 yards against North Texas to become the school’s career leader with 13 100-yard games. … Brown was last year’s title game Most Valuable Player.
— Dennis Tymkiw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.