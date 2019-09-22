Chase Garbers threw for four touchdowns, but No. 23 California needed a game-saving tackle at the 1-yard line from linebacker Evan Weaver on the game's final play to defeat Mississippi 28-20 on Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.
Cal (4-0) was in control until the final six minutes, when reserve quarterback John Rhys Plumlee led Ole Miss (2-2) on a late rally to wipe out a 28-13 deficit. Plumlee was stopped by Weaver for no gain on fourth down at the 1-yard line as time expired.
Garbers completed 23 of 35 passes for 357 yards, including TDs of 9 and 60 yards to Jordan Duncan and Jake Tonges on the opening two possessions of the third quarter, setting up the late defensive heroics.
"Weaver has 22 tackles. When was the last time we didn't talk about what a great player he is? He produces every week," California coach Justin Wilcox said. "Chase was awesome. It's not even close. That's the best game he has played."
The Rebels got strong performances from quarterbacks Matt Corral and Plumlee, who led the final two possessions. Corral had a 1-yard scoring run and was 22-of-41 passing for 266 yards before leaving with a rib injury. The Rebels had 525 yards of total offense but failed on two scoring opportunities with missed field goals.
Plumlee went 7 of 7 for 82 yards in the final six minutes. Jerrion Ealy scored on a 15-yard run with 4:29 left to cap Plumlee's first series. The Rebels went 89 yards in 10 plays in the final 2:45, finished by the game-saving stop from the Golden Bears' defense.
"We had a great opportunity today, but we just didn't make enough plays to win the game," Mississippi coach Matt Luke said. "Matt did well, but we've got to look at the rib injury. John Rhys made the most of his opportunity."
Cal finished with 433 yards of total offense, including first-half touchdown passes by Garbers of 6 and 13 yards to Trevon Clark and Christopher Brown Jr. The Golden Bears were efficient offensively, going 6 for 12 in third-down situations and 3 for 3 in the red zone, capped by touchdowns.
--
Missouri 34, South Carolina 14
Missouri's defense scored the easy way and the hard way as the Tigers beat South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.
Linebacker Cale Garrett recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and safety Ronnell Perkins returned an interception 100 yards for another score for the Tigers (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference). South Carolina (1-3, 0-2 SEC) managed just 16 rushing yards and freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski committed two costly turnovers.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant completed 19 of 33 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed 17 times for 77 yards.
The Tigers began the scoring in the first quarter with a bizarre play. Hilinski's pass was batted back to him by Missouri defensive end Chris Turner. Hilinski grabbed the ball and spiked it at his own 1-yard line. Although the officials initially ruled the second throw an incomplete — and illegal — forward pass, Garrett scooped up the ball in the end zone. After a video review showed Hilinski's spike went backward, the original call was reversed, it was ruled a fumble and the Tigers were awarded a touchdown.
The Gamecocks got back into the game in the second quarter when D.J. Wonnum intercepted a Bryant pass in the flat and rumbled 21 yards to Missouri's 1-yard line. Rico Dowdle pounded in a touchdown run to cut South Carolina's deficit to 10-7. Missouri answered with Bryant's 3-yard touchdown pass to Albert Okwuegbunam, and the Tigers led 17-7 at halftime.
After throwing for only 3 yards in the first half, Hilinski threw a perimeter screen to wide receiver Bryan Edwards on the first play of the second half, and Edwards weaved 75 yards for a touchdown. Hilinski guided the Gamecocks down the field on the ensuing drive by converting two third-down passes and one fourth-down pass. But on third-and-goal from Missouri's 3-yard line, Hilinski threw it right to Missouri's Perkins in the end zone, and he returned it 100 yards to give the Tigers a 31-14 lead.
Hilinski completed 13 of 30 passes for 166 yards. Edwards finished with six catches for 113 yards.
--
No. 4 LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38
Joe Burrow tossed four of his school-record six touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase and threw for 398 yards Saturday in Nashville, leading LSU to a romp over Vanderbilt in the Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener.
LSU (4-0) beat Vanderbilt (0-3, 0-2) for the eighth straight time and improved to 12-5 all-time in Nashville in the first game between these SEC charter members since 2010.
The Tigers showed off their new high-powered offense, scoring their most points this season and most ever in regulation against an SEC opponent. They needed 2:11 or less on their first seven scoring drives, and LSU scored 4 seconds after Micah Baskerville returned an onside kick 46 yards to open the third quarter on Burrow's fifth TD pass.
Baskerville later blocked a punt he recovered for a TD.
Burrow had a game for the record books.
He became both the first LSU quarterback to throw for 350 yards or more in three straight games, and his 357 yards passing by halftime also was the most in school history. Burrow opened the game hitting 13 of his first 14 for 244 yards before his second incompletion at 9:19 in the second quarter. He finished 25 of 34 before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter.
And Burrow kept throwing to Chase. The sophomore caught TDs of 64, 25 and 51 yards in the first quarter and adding a 16-yarder in the third. He finished with 10 receptions for 229 yards, most by an LSU receiver since Odell Beckham Jr . had 204 against Furman in 2013.
Vanderbilt had never played two of the nation's top five teams within the first three weeks before in program history. At least the Commodores scored on their first drive, which they didn't manage in an opening loss to No. 3 Georgia or a loss at Purdue. They scored their most points yet this season but turned it over twice.
LSU led 28-7 after the first quarter, 38-17 at halftime and 59-31 after the third. Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 106 yards and a TD, and John Emery added a TD late.
--
No. 3 Georgia 23, No. 7 Notre Dame 17
ATHENS, Ga. — Jake Fromm threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager early in the fourth quarter and No. 3 Georgia, getting a tougher fight than many expected, held off No. 7 Notre Dame on a raucous Saturday night between the hedges, a result that could have ramifications all the way to the College Football Playoff.
The Bulldogs (4-0) trailed 10-7 at halftime but turned the momentum when redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson intercepted a pass by Ian Book deep in Notre Dame territory. The Fromm-to-Cager combination gave Georgia a 23-10 lead, but the Fighting Irish (2-1) had a chance at the end.
Book's 4-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool cut the deficit with 3:12 remaining, the Notre Dame defense held, and Book got the ball back at his own 48 after a poor punt with just under 2 minutes to go.
The Irish got as far as the Georgia 38, but no further. It ended with Book zig-zagging on a desperate scramble before hurling up a long pass that fell incomplete, denying Notre Dame the signature win over a top opponent it so desperately needs.
