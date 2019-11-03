JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jake Fromm picked apart Florida's defense for the second straight year and No. 8 Georgia beat the sixth-ranked Gators 24-17 in the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" on Saturday.
Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yarder to an uncovered Lawrence Cager in the fourth quarter. Fromm also threw a TD pass in the first half, his fourth on third down in two years against the Gators.
Cager finished with seven receptions for 132 yards, both career highs.
D'Andre Swift added 86 yards rushing to help the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) move a step closer to winning the SEC's Eastern Division for the third consecutive year and strengthen their College Football Playoff resume.
The Gators (7-2, 4-2) looked lost on both sides of the ball most of the afternoon.
Florida had no room to run and abandoned the ground game early, and its defense got little pressure on Fromm — even with disruptive pass-rushers Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga back for the first time in weeks.
Still, Kyle Trask escaped a collapsing pocket and found Van Jefferson for a 23-yard touchdown pass in the fourth that made it a one-score game. But Georgia answered with Cager's catch and run.
Trask brought Florida back again with a 2-yard TD pass to Freddie Swain , making it a seven-point game with 3:11 remaining.
But Fromm essentially ended any chance of a comeback with a 22-yard completion to Eli Wolf on third down.
Texas A&M 45, UTSA 14
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Freshman Isaiah Spiller set season highs with 217 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead Texas A&M to a 45-14 win over UTSA on Saturday.
The Aggies (6-3) were up by 14 when a 50-yard touchdown run by Spiller made it 28-7 early in the third quarter. It was his second long scoring run of the game after a 60-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Spiller padded the lead on an 8-yard run later in the third quarter on a drive where he had a 42-yard run.
Kellen Mond threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, and his 1-yard TD run on the first drive of the fourth quarter made it 42-7. He was replaced on A&M's next drive with the Aggies in control of the game.
The Roadrunners cut the lead to 45-14 when Dadrian Taylor intercepted a pass from backup Zach Calzada and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown with about five minutes left.
Narcisse put UTSA (3-5) on top in the first with a 2-yard touchdown run that made it 7-0. That play was set up by a 44-yard catch and run by Sincere McCormick two plays earlier.
The Aggies tied it when Spiller ran 60 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the next possession. Spiller is the fourth freshman in school history to run for at least 200 yards and the second Aggie freshman to run for three TDs in a game.
Mississippi State 54, Arkansas 24
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kylin Hill ran for a career-high 234 yards and three touchdowns as Mississippi State racked up a season-high 640 yards of total offense, including 460 on the ground, in a 54-24 demolition of Arkansas.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak and kept alive the Bulldogs' (4-5, 2-4) chances at a .500 season and a bowl game. It also ensured they wouldn't finish last in the SEC West as Arkansas, winless in the SEC in coach Chad Morris' two seasons, was never truly in the game.
All three of Hill's scores came in the first half as the Bulldogs took a commanding 38-10 lead into intermission.
The Razorbacks (2-7, 0-6) had just 141 yards of total offense in the first half, 52 of which came on a touchdown run by Rakeem Boyd that cut Arkansas' deficit to 10, 17-7.
A six-play, 66-yard drive to start the second half sealed things. Tommy Stevens, making his first start in three weeks, capped the series with a touchdown pass, his second of the game, to Farrod Green. Stevens finished 12 of 18 passing for 172 yards to go with his two scores. He added another 74 yards on the ground.
Tennessee 30, UAB 7
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bryce Thompson tied a Tennessee single-game record by intercepting three passes as Tennessee capitalized on UAB mistakes to trounce the Blazers.
Tennessee (4-5) has won three of its last four games to bounce back from a 1-4 start. The Volunteers snapped UAB's three-game win streak and became the first team to exceed the 20-point mark against the Blazers (6-2) all season.
Thompson became the ninth different Tennessee player to intercept three passes in a game. He was the first Volunteer to accomplish that feat since Deon Grant did it in a 24-0 victory over Auburn in 1999.
Those were the first three interceptions of the season for Thompson, who was suspended for Tennessee's first three games after an Aug. 24 arrest on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge that was later dismissed.
UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III committed four turnovers on his team's side of the field in the Blazers' first seven series. Tennessee scored 20 points off those four takeaways to grab a 23-0 halftime advantage.
Johnston went 11 of 22 for 136 yards with three interceptions and a fumble before an injury knocked him out of the game early in the fourth quarter.
Thompson intercepted three Johnston passes to set up two Brent Cimaglia field goals and a 2-yard touchdown run from Jauan Jennings. Tennessee also got an 11-yard touchdown run from Ty Chandler after Darel Middleton forced a Johnston fumble that Aubrey Solomon recovered.
Tennessee played a second straight game without quarterback Brian Maurer, who sustained concussions in back-to-back games against Mississippi State and Alabama earlier this month. J.T. Shrout and Jarrett Guarantano split time playing quarterback.
Guarantano went 13 of 21 for 147 yards with an interception and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Eric Gray. Shrout was 3 of 6 for 34 yards.
Cimaglia made field goals from 36, 48 and 53 yards out. The 53-yarder was a career best for Cimaglia and the longest field goal by any Tennessee kicker since Jeff Hall also connected from 53 yards away in a 31-0 victory over Oklahoma State in 1995.
UAB's only points came on backup quarterback Dylan Hopkins' 15-yard touchdown pass to Lucious Stanley with 2:35 left. That late score enabled UAB to avoid getting shut out for the first time since a 39-0 loss to Florida in its 2011 season opener.
