LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 26 points, including 15 of Kentucky’s 17 during a decisive second-half stretch as the 10th-ranked Wildcats pushed past Florida 65-59 on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory.
Quickley made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 17 shots overall to surpass his previous high of 23 points at Auburn on Feb. 1. He scored all but four of his points in the second half. Tyrese Maxey had 13 points for first-place Kentucky (22-5, 12-2 Southeastern Conference), which took a three-game lead over Florida (17-10, 9-5).
Keyontae Johnson had 19 points and Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 18 for the Gators, who had won their previous three games and five of six.
--
Texas A&M 87, Mississippi State 75
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Josh Nebo matched his a career high with 21 points, Savion Flagg added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Texas A&M had its best shooting performance of the season in a victory over Mississippi State.
Wendell Mitchell scored all 20 of his points in the second half for Texas A&M (14-12, 8-6 in SEC), which collected its second NET top 50 win of the week. Quenton Jackson added 18 points and Emanuel Miller had 10.
Tyson Carter made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Mississippi State (17-10, 8-6). Robert Woodard II added 18 points, Reggie Perry had 14 and Nick Weatherspoon finished with 11.
--
Arkansas 78, Missouri 68
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Isaiah Joe scored 21 points in his first game in three weeks and Arkansas snapped a five-game losing streak, beating Missouri.
Joe (knee) was absent from all five of Arkansas’ losses, sending the Razorbacks (17-10, 5-9 SEC) from likely prospect for the NCAA Tournament to near the bottom of the SEC standings. He scored 15 of his 21 from beyond the arc, as the Razorbacks made 12 from 3-point range as a team.
Missouri (13-14, 5-9), which outrebounded Arkansas 36-23, was led by Kobe Brown, Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, each scoring in double figures for the Tigers, led by Brown’s 17. The trio shot just 3-for-16 on 3-pointers.
Desi Sills, Jimmy Whitt Jr., Mason Jones and Adrio Bailey joined Joe in double figures for Arkansas, scoring 17, 14, 12 and 11, respectively.
--
LSU 86, South Carolina 80
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Darius Days scored 18 points off a season-high four 3-pointers and LSU ended a two-game losing streak.
Javonte Smart also had 18 points for the Tigers (19-8, 10-4 SEC), which reached double-figure league victories for the second straight season.
South Carolina (16-11, 8-6) cut a 19-point second-half lead to 84-80 with 17.9 seconds left, but Smart followed with two foul shots to close out the win.
--
Georgia 80, Vanderbilt 78
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyree Crump's 30-foot shot from straightaway as the final buzzer sounded rallied Georgia to a win over host Vanderbilt in a matchup of the bottom two teams in the SEC.
Crump came up with a loose ball on the second of two missed free throws by Vanderbilt's Scottie Pippen Jr. with 5.1 seconds to play, headed down court and launched the shot that gave the Bulldogs (14-13, 4-10) the improbable win.
Crump's basket spoiled a career-high 34-point game from Vanderbilt's Saben Lee, who had been 10 of 10 at the free throw line before missing the front end of a one-and-one with 12.4 seconds left and Vanderbilt (9-18, 1-13) leading 78-75. Sahvir Wheeler made two foul shots with six seconds to play to pull the Bulldogs within one before Pippen's two misses gave them their final opportunity.
