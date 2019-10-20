ATHENS, Ga. — D'Andre Swift's 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter snapped a scoreless tie, and No. 10 Georgia overcame a slow start to beat Kentucky 21-0 on Saturday night.
Swift, who ran for 179 yards, added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Brian Herrien ran for 60 yards, including an 8-yard scoring run.
Georgia (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) recovered from last week's loss to South Carolina by finally taking advantage of its SEC-leading ground game in the second half.
Each offense was affected by Nestor, the former tropical storm which dumped rain on Athens throughout the day. The wet conditions contributed to the scoreless first half.
Kentucky (3-4, 1-4) got 99 yards rushing from Lynn Bowden in his second start at quarterback, but the Wildcats' attack was one-dimensional. Bowden, Kentucky's third starting quarterback of the season, didn't complete a pass on his first nine attempts. He completed only 2 of 15 passes for 17 yards.
Georgia's Jake Fromm did not have a turnover one week after throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble. He completed 9 of 12 passes for only 35 yards.
Vanderbilt 21, No. 22 Missouri 14
Riley Neal came off the bench and threw a 21-yard touchdown to Cam Johnson with 8:57 left, and Vanderbilt upset Missouri with a stifling defensive performance.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn ran for a touchdown and also took a screen 61 yards for another score as Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) snapped a three-game skid to Missouri after losing five of the previous seven in this series.
Missouri (5-2, 2-1) came in leading the SEC East waiting for the Tigers' appeal of NCAA sanctions to be heard. The Tigers also played their first game since moving into the Top 25 with a five-game winning streak — all at home.
Vanderbilt held Missouri to a season-low in points with the Tigers 17th nationally averaging 38.8 points a game. The Commodores sacked Kelly Bryant three times, and Allan George intercepted a Bryant pass in the end zone with 6:44 left in the third quarter.
No. 2 LSU 36, Mississippi State 13
Joe Burrow threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns to break the LSU season record with 29 in the No. 2 Tigers' victory in Starkville, Miss.
LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) had 415 yards of total offense and averaged 6.9 yards per play.
Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3) sacked Burrows three times and regularly confounded the Tigers on third down, but LSU managed to score points on every drive of the first half and led 22-7 at the break. A pair of third-quarter touchdowns sealed the win.
Burrows was 25 of 32 and again threw prolifically to Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. Jefferson had eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Chase had five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Racey McMath and Derrick Dillon also caught TD passes.
No. 9 Florida 38, South Carolina 27
Kyle Trask threw for a career-high four touchdowns, three in the fourth quarter, to help No. 9 Florida bounce back from its loss at LSU on Saturday.
The Gators (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) slogged through a soggy field from Tropical Storm Nestor for much of the game in Columbia, S.C. But they eventually came to life and rallied past a South Carolina (3-4, 2-3) team looking to take down a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week after its 20-17 double-overtime win at Georgia.
Instead, it was Florida, off its 42-28 defeat at LSU, that kept making plays on the way to its best start since 2015.
In the final period, down 20-17, Trask faced fourth-and-3 on South Carolina's 34 before scrambling from pressure to pick up the first down with a 9-yard pass to Kyle Pitts. Trask followed with the go-ahead 25-yard touchdown throw to Lamical Perine. Trask completed 21 of 33 passes for 195 yards.
