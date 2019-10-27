KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway each scored two touchdowns and Tennessee threw for a season-high 351 yards without the services of injured quarterback Brian Maurer to beat South Carolina 41-21 on Saturday
Tennessee (3-5, 2-3 SEC) won by outscoring South Carolina 24-0 in the second half.
Maurer couldn't play Saturday after sustaining concussions in each of Tennessee's last two games, which left former starter Jarrett Guarantano and redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout as the Volunteers' only available scholarship quarterbacks.
Guarantano went 11 of 19 for 229 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to Jennings before leaving with an injured left hand midway through the third quarter. Shrout was 7 of 11 for 122 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown to Callaway.
Jennings ended up with seven catches for a career-high 174 yards and two touchdowns. Callaway had three catches for 102 yards and scored on a 65-yard punt return.
Guarantano took a big hit from T.J. Brunson just as he threw a 19-yard pass in the back of the end zone to Jennings, who gave Tennessee a 28-24 lead by hanging on to the ball even after taking a shot from R.J. Roderick.
Although the hit from Brunson briefly sent Guarantano to the locker room, Tennessee still managed to extend the lead on its next series as Callaway caught Shrout's first career touchdown pass.
Texas A&M 49, Mississippi State 30
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kellen Mond threw for 234 yards and accounted for five touchdowns and Texas A&M got a 49-30 win over mistake-prone Mississippi State on Saturday.
The Aggies (5-3, 3-2 SEC) led by 18 points at halftime after taking advantage of two turnovers by Mississippi State (3-5, 1-4).
They didn't waste any time getting going in the second half when Jalen Wydermyer scored a touchdown on a 52-yard catch and run on the fourth play of the third quarter to make it 35-10.
Garrett Schrader threw a 14-yard pass to Isaiah Zuber for a score to cut the lead to 35-17 on Mississippi State's first drive of the second half.
But freshman Isaiah Spiller had a 4-yard TD run after that to stretch it to 42-17.
Kylin Hill had a 39-yard run on Mississippi State's next drive and capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run to get the Bulldogs within 42-24 early in the fourth.
Texas A&M had to punt on its next possession, but Stephen Guidry fumbled after a 25-yard reception on the first play of the next drive and the Aggies recovered. A 2-yard touchdown run by Cordarrian Richardson came after that to make it 49-24 with five minutes to seal the victory.
Mond had scoring runs of one and 12 yards and threw TD passes of 16, 19 and 52 yards.
Shrader was 13 of 30 for 194 yards with three touchdowns and one interception as the Bulldogs lost their fourth in a row. Hill ran for 150 yards and a score.
Kentucky 29, Missouri 7
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lynn Bowden Jr. rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kentucky to a win over Missouri.
The two teams combined for seven fumbles and four lost miscues in a steady rain that didn't seem to bother Bowden. Going into the second bye week of the season, the Wildcats (4-4, 2-4 SEC) moved within two wins of bowl eligibility with four games remaining. Kentucky has won five straight over the Tigers.
Making his third consecutive start in the absence of injured starter Sawyer Smith, Bowden was nearly unstoppable. Sparked by Bowden, the Wildcats rushed for 297 yards under adverse weather conditions. Bowden has rushed for 400 yards and four touchdowns since taking over as the team's starting quarterback.
To get his impressive night going, Bowden threw a career-best 44-yard strike to Bryce Oliver that led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Kavosiey Smoke, giving the Wildcats a 6-0 lead with 12:27 remaining in the second quarter. Bowden also contributed to the drive with an 18-yard run.
Smith replaced Bowden for three plays in the second quarter, but returned and rushed for a first down on a fourth-down play that led to a 20-yard score by A.J. Rose. On the next series, Bowden ripped off a 46-yard run that led to a 43-yard field goal by Chance Poore for a 15-0 lead.
