When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Tennessee leads 25-10-2
The line: South Carolina by 4
--
Four-down territory
1. Numbers game: Kicker Brent Cimaglia is aiming for the school record in field goal percentage, and is well on his way to getting there. He currently has made 31 of 40 attempts for a 77.5 percentage over his career. If he makes the next one he will hold the record at 78 percent.
2. Big numbers for Jennings: Jauan Jennings always puts up some big numbers and makes his quarterback look good. Jennings ranks eighth in the SEC with five touchdown receptions, he’s tied for seventh with 35 receptions and eighth in receiving yards with 478.
3. Tough against the best: The Vols held No. 1 Alabama to season lows with 35 points, 233 passing yards, and 373 total yards. Tennessee had the ball at the Alabama 1-yard line, with a chance to make it a one-score game, but a fumble led to a 100-yard touchdown and put the game out of reach.
4. Series on Rocky Top: Since 2012, each of the games between these two teams have been decided by one possession, with the average margin of victory being 3.3 points per game. Four of those meetings have been decided on the final play of the game.
--
By the numbers
7: Sacks recorded against Mississippi State and the most sacks recorded under coach Jeremy Pruitt.
21: Number of true freshmen who have played under Pruitt. Six true freshmen have started a total of 25 games.
6: Senior safety Nigel Warrior had a team-high six tackles and a 59-yard interception return against Alabama.
3: Tyler Byrd had three receptions for 59 yards and a 39-yard touchdown against Mississippi State. He came into the game with no receptions.
--
Player of the week
Tim Jordan, running back
For the second time in three weeks Jordan led the Vols in rushing, including a season-high 94 yards against Alabama. Jordan rushed for 200 yards against Georgia, Mississippi State and Alabama. His 33-yard run against Alabama was the longest of his Tennessee career.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 24, South Carolina 13
This looks like another game the Vols can win, but they will have to put together all three phases of the game to come through with the win. They can’t afford mistakes, but if they can put together the kind of game they played against Mississippi State they can pull off the win.
— Dennis Tymkiw
