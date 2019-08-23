Coach’s corner
Head coach: Will Muschamp
Age: 48
Record at school: 22-17
--
Breaking it down
Location: Columbia, S.C.
Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)
All-Time record: 608-579-44
Conference affiliation: SEC
Last conference title game appearance: 2010
Returning starters: 14 (7 offense, 7 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Campaign for the books: The South Carolina record books could be changing this season as quarterback Jake Bentley and receiver Bryan Edwards complete their senior seasons. Both rank near the top of the school records at their respective positions and the two should easily finish their careers at or near first in the record books.
2. Defensive pressure: After dealing with a number of injuries on defense last year the Gamecocks are hoping to get more production from that side of the ball. Four seniors anchor the defensive line and returning linebackers T.J. Brunson and Sherrod Greene were the top two tacklers last year. The injuries also forced some young players to step up and get experience that will pay off this season.
3. Kicking it: Special teams will be a strong point for the Gamecocks, who return all of their kickers from last season. Punter Joseph Charlton, a second team all-SEC selection last year, holds the school record for punting average. Kicker Parker White hit on 81 percent of his field goal attempts and kickoff specialist Will Tommie had 31 touchbacks in 41 kickoffs.
4. Four horsemen: Four players started every game last season, two on offense and two on defense, and all four will be back this year. Greene and Brunson were the defensive workhorses while linemen Sadarius Hutcherson and Donell Stanley started all 13 games on offense.
--
Extra Point
The Gamecocks face four teams ranked in the Top 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and five of the top 11. Included on the schedule is top-ranked Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and third-ranked Georgia, giving South Carolina the toughest schedule in the country according to 247Sports.com. If the Gamecocks can avoid the injuries that plagued them last year, they have a chance to surprise some of the top teams in the country, and they will certainly play a role in setting the rankings for a number of highly-regarded teams.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Kentucky. The Wildcats could be a favorite coming into Columbia, but if the Gamecocks come together early, they could avenge last year’s loss. Playing at home will be an advantage and Kentucky will not be as strong as it was last year.
Jeer: Tennessee: The Vols only lost by a field goal last year and will be at home in front of the Rocky Top faithful. Tennessee will be improved from the team it fielded last year and will catch the Gamecocks coming off consecutive games against Georgia and Florida.
--
Crystal ball
6-6: The brutal schedule is going to take a toll on South Carolina’s record. Clemson, Alabama and Georgia are all ranked in the top three for good reason and Florida, Texas A&M and Missouri could also be listed in the polls. Add in the annual game with Kentucky and a meeting with three-time Sun Belt Conference champion Appalachian State, and bowl eligible at 6-6 might be a really good year.
--
Did you know?
After taking over a team that had only won three games, coach Will Muschamp won more games in his first three years (22) than any other coach at South Carolina. He also is the only coach to take the Gamecocks to a bowl game in each of his first three seasons.
--
Quotebook
Muschamp explained at SEC Media Days why the team no longer wears suits before games with a noon kickoff.
“We have walk-throughs at the hotel before we go to the stadium and it’s an intense walk-through. It’s not a walk-through, it’s a run-through. Our guys can’t do the walk-through because of the pants. ... The seniors came to me two years ago and said we had guys rip their drawers during the walk-through,” Muschamp said.
--
2018 results
South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15
Georgia 41, South Carolina 17
Marshall at South Carolina cancelled
South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14
Kentucky 24, South Carolina 10
South Carolina 37, Missouri 35
Texas A&M 26, South Carolina 23
South Carolina 27, Tennessee 24
South Carolina 48, Ole Miss 44
Florida 35, South Carolina 31
South Carolina 49, Chattanooga 9
Clemson 56, South Carolina 35
South Carolina 28, Akron 3
Virginia 28, South Carolina 0 (Belk Bowl)
--
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 North Carolina
Sept. 7 Charleston Southern
Sept. 14 Alabama
Sept 21 at Missouri
Sept. 28 Kentucky
Oct. 12 at Georgia
Oct. 19 Florida
Oct. 26 at Tennessee
Nov. 2 Vanderbilt
Nov. 9 Appalachian State
Nov. 16 at Texas A&M
Nov. 30 Clemson
— Dennis Tymkiw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.