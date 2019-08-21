COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNA announces men's
hoops schedule for 19-20
Three road games against schools from the so-called Power 5 conferences highlight the North Alabama men's basketball schedule for 2019-20, which the school released Tuesday.
The Lions will visit South Carolina on Wednesday, Nov. 6; Indiana on Tuesday, Nov. 12 and Florida State on Saturday, Dec. 28.
UNA has non-conference home games against Carver Bible (Nov. 10), Samford (Nov. 16), Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 27), Morehead State (Nov. 30) and Birmingham Southern (Dec. 8).
ASUN play begins Thursday, Jan. 2 with a home game against Jacksonville followed by a Saturday, Jan. 4 home game against North Florida. UNA will play each ASUN opponent home and away.
Tony Pujol enters his second year as the UNA head coach.
"This schedule is going to meet a lot of the same challenges as the one we had last year," Pujol said in a release. "It is a little more balanced as far as home games and road games but we will continue to play the best teams we can find. That will become a staple of our program and help us get ready for ASUN play each and every season."
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florence alum earns
12th Man honor at A&M
Florence High graduate Braden White, a walk-on football player at Texas A&M, was announced Tuesday as the team's newest "12th Man," according to 247Sports.
Texas A&M refers to its student body as the 12th Man, and the player chosen to wear the No. 12 jersey is essentially representing the school's student body on the field.
White graduated this month with a Business degree, according to 247Sports, but is still a junior athletically. He played in five games last year, mostly on special teams, and made three tackles. He made 13 tackles as a freshman.
Garland staying with
Vols after entering portal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee defensive lineman Kurott Garland has returned to practice with the Volunteers after entering the transfer portal earlier this summer.
Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said after practice Tuesday that Garland "was thinking of possibly transferring, we supported him all the way through, and in the end he decided to come back here."
Pruitt added that "he's a guy that I think has lots of upside."
Garland is a redshirt freshman who appeared in four games last season.
His return should boost the depth of a defensive line that has no returning starters and lost its most experienced performer when Emmit Gooden tore his right anterior cruciate ligament earlier this month.
Tennessee opens the season Aug. 31 at home against Georgia State.
NBA
Former player Mateen Cleaves
found not guilty on all charges
FLINT, Mich. — Former MSU basketball star and NBA player Mateen Cleaves was found not guilty on all charges in his trial on sex assault charges, ending a case that began nearly four years ago when a woman accused him of raping her at a Mundy Township motel.
The jury of nine women and three men began deliberations just after 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and delivered its verdicts less a little more than two hours later. Cleaves sobbed after the last of four not-guilty verdicts was read in Genesee County Circuit Court.
"Thank you for giving me my life back," Cleaves said.
Outside court, he proclaimed his innocence. "I've been waiting for this moment for four years," he told reporters. "I didn't do anything wrong."
Juror Michael Lambert said the verdict was swift because he and others on the panel didn't believe Cleaves' accuser. "Her testimony was consistent lies," Lambert said, adding that jurors thought the woman forgot key parts of her story too often.
- Staff and wire reports
