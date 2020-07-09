Stanford announced Wednesday that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The school will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year.
Stanford projected a deficit of more than $25 million in the 2021 fiscal year and a shortfall of nearly $70 million over the next three years due to the pandemic. The school estimated the cost of sustaining the 11 sports permanently would exceed $200 million.
In an open letter published Wednesday, university President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, Provost Persis Drell and athletic director Bernard Muir also announced the elimination of 20 support staff positions.
"Providing 36 varsity teams with the level of support that they deserve has become a serious and growing financial challenge," the letter read. "We now face the reality that significant change is needed to create fiscal stability for Stanford Athletics, and to provide the support we believe is essential for our student-athletes to excel.
"In that context, we are writing today with some extremely difficult news. In consultation with the Board of Trustees, we have made the decision to reduce the breadth of our athletics programs and staffing."
Numerous schools have cut sports in recent weeks as the pandemic has shut down the sports world. Stanford is believed to be the first Power Five school to eliminate programs.
According to the letter, the 11 sports were chosen after "a comprehensive evaluation" of the university's athletic programs, with considerations that included local and national fan interest in the sport, potential savings from the elimination of the sport, and the history and prospects for future success of the sport at Stanford.
The news was delivered to all those affected by the move Wednesday during a Zoom conference.
Stanford will honor all existing athletic scholarship commitments to the student-athletes and the contracts of the coaches. Severance pay will be provided to support staff members losing their jobs.
Stanford has one of the nation's largest athletics departments, sponsoring 36 varsity sports before Wednesday's cuts.
Earlier this year, football coach David Shaw, basketball coach Jerod Haase and members of the athletics executive team took voluntary pay cuts to help defray some of the financial hit caused by the pandemic.
