TROY — Priceville's Kaleb Barker threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns, DK Billingsley rushed for 163 yards and two more scores, and Troy defeated Georgia Southern 49-28 on Saturday.
Troy (4-5, 2-3 Sun Belt) scored the game's first 14 points and went on to lead 27-14 at halftime.
The Trojans had 330 yards passing and 273 yards on the ground for a total of 603. Georgia Southern was held to 333 total yards.
Tenn. Tech 37, Jacksonville St. 27
Bailey Fisher passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 121 yards and two more TDs to help Tennessee Tech beat Jacksonville State for the first time since 2011.
Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper passed for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for the Gamecocks (6-5, 3-4). Former Austin receiver Josh Pearson caught eight passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Southern Miss 37, UAB 2
Andrew Stein kicked three field goals, DQ Thomas returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown and Southern Mississippi shut down UAB 37-2 on Saturday.
Stein's third field goal in the third quarter put the Golden Eagles (6-3, 4-1 Conference USA) on top 23-2 before Jack Abraham had a pair of touchdown passes, 20 yards to Athens' Quez Watkins and 9 to Tim Jones.
UAB (6-3, 3-2) only had 173 yards on offense.
Alabama A&M 48, Jackson State 43
Aqeel Glass threw four touchdown passes, including two in the final four minutes, to rally Alabama A&M to victory over Jackson State.
The Bulldogs (6-4, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) outscored the Tigers (4-6, 3-2) 28-13 in the wild fourth quarter.
The teams combined for 1,122 yards offense. Glass, the conference passing leader, was 25 of 40 for 410 yards with freshman Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim making nine catches for a career-high 203 yards and two scores.
Alabama State 27, Texas Southern 21
KHA'Darris Davis threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Alabama State held off Texas Southern for a victory.
Alabama State (5-4, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has won eight of its last nine games against Texas Southern (0-10, 0-6).
Texas State 30, South Alabama 28
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Joshua Rowland kicked a 31-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter lifting Texas State to a 30-28 victory over South Alabama Saturday in a game that saw the lead swapped eight times.
South Alabama had a chance for the win, lining up for a 28-yard field goal that missed wide left with 1:36 remaining in the game.
Desmond Trotter completed 13 of 17 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama (1-8, 0-5). The Jaguars outgained Texas State 184-42 on the ground, with Tra Minter and Carlos Davis scoring.
