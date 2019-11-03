MARTIN, Tenn. — John Bachus III accounted for two touchdowns, Terry Williams scored on a 65-yard punt return and UT Martin held off Jacksonville State 22-17 on Saturday.
Bachus was 18-of-32 passing for 245 yards, threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score from 10 yards out to lead the Skyhawks (6-3, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference), who rebounded from a 17-10 loss at Southeast Missouri that snapped a four-game win streak.
Zerrick Cooper threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score to lead Jacksonville State (6-4, 3-3).
Williams scored with 24 seconds left in the third quarter, but the 2-point conversion failed to give UT Martin a 19-13 lead.
Bryant Wallace's 37-yard field goal pulled the Gamecocks to 19-16, and Ryan Courtright's 18-yard field goal for the Skyhawks capped the scoring with 5:46 remaining.
Jacksonville State crossed midfield on its last two possessions but turned the ball over on downs both times.
---
Coastal Carolina 36, Troy 35
CONWAY, S.C. — CJ Marable crashed into the end zone in the final seconds of the game, then skirted around the left side for the 2-point conversion to give Coastal Carolina a 36-35 win over Troy on Saturday afternoon.
The Chanticleers fell short on the initial conversion try but Troy was called for pass interference in the end zone. Marable, who scored from the 3 for the touchdown, walked into the end zone on the next play for the victory.
The Trojans still had 30 seconds remaining but were thwarted on a pass-and-lateral play that fell far short.
It was the first Sun Belt Conference win this year for Coastal Carolina (4-4, 1-3).
Troy's Kaylon Geiger went up high over the defender to pull down a 23-yard scoring strike in the end zone for a 35-28 lead with 8:34 remaining in the final quarter. The teams traded punts before the Chanticleers mounted their 11-play, 71-yard winning drive.
Kaleb Barker threw for 385 yards for Troy (3-5, 1-3) with Geiger hauling in 12 for 145 yards.
---
Alabama State 27, Mississippi Valley State 0
ITTA BENA, Miss. — KHA'Darris Davis threw for 183 yards and a touchdown and Alabama State earned its first shutout since 2012 by blanking Mississippi Valley State.
The last time the Hornets blanked an opponent was October 6, 2012 when they beat Texas Southern, 45-0.
Davis scored on a 3-yard run five minutes into the game to put the Hornets in front, 7-0, and his 52-yard pass to Jahod Booker early in the second half made it 24-0.
Ezra Gray added a 2-yard touchdown run and Hunter Hanson kicked field goals from 39- and 40-yards.
Alabama State (4-4, 3-2) held the Delta Devils (2-7, 1-4) to just 217 yards of total offense, 100 through the air. Meanwhile the Hornets amassed 152 yards on the ground and 199 through the air.
Davis was 19 of 26 passing while Gray ran for 70 yards on seven carries.
