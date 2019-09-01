LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska scored two defensive touchdowns and one on special teams, bailing out a sluggish offense and leading the No. 24 Cornhuskers to a 35-21 victory over South Alabama on Saturday.
The five-touchdown favorite Huskers led only 14-7 at halftime and totaled just 66 yards in the second half. But their defense had five takeaways, the biggest one Eric Lee Jr.'s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, and JD Spielman ran back a punt 76 yards to make it a three-touchdown game early in the third quarter.
Any easing of the anxiety at Memorial Stadium was temporary. South Alabama converted two straight turnovers into touchdowns to cut it to 28-21 and had the ball heading into the fourth quarter.
Things started turning for Nebraska when Cam Taylor hammered Jaguars quarterback Cephus Johnson, popping the ball loose, and Alex Davis picked it up at the goal line and stepped into the end zone for a touchdown.
Then, with South Alabama threatening from the Nebraska 12, Taylor stepped in front of Johnson's pass and ran in back to midfield.
"Defensive-wise, getting to the ball, everyone was competing for tackles, everyone was competing to get turnovers," Taylor said. "Everybody wants to get to the ball."
It was the second straight time the Huskers struggled against an opponent from the Sun Belt Conference. Last year they lost at home to Troy, one of the lowest points in a 4-8 season.
Nebraska had difficulty establishing the run against what was the 101st-ranked rushing defense last season. The Huskers averaged 2.2 yards per carry and finished with 98 on the ground.
"Defense won the game for us," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. "That's as anemic an offensive effort I've seen in a long time."
Martinez was intercepted once and nearly two other times, center Cam Jurgens shot a snap over Martinez's head for a 20-yard loss and the offensive line was beaten often by pass rushers.
The Huskers' best series was their first, when they drove 81 yards for a touchdown. That marked the seventh time in eight games they've scored on their opening possession. Only three of their remaining possessions lasted more than five plays.
Lee's interception return was the first defensive touchdown since Frost took over last year.
"To finally reach this day and make the plays I'm capable of, to showcase it on this level, I've been waiting all my life," said Lee, who switched from cornerback to safety in the spring.
Then it was Spielman's turn. He sidestepped the South Alabama gunner, took off to his right, nearly stepped out of bounds at the 35 and pulled away from a diving defender for his second career punt return for a touchdown.
But Spielman muffed the next punt, and South Alabama recovered and scored three plays later on Johnson's 9-yard toss to Davyn Flenord. The Jaguars' A.J. DeShazor then intercepted Martinez to set up Johnson's 13-yard TD pass to Khameron Taylor.
Nebraska went three-and-out, and South Alabama started its next series at its 12. That's when Cam Taylor took over, first forcing the fumble with his big hit on Johnson and then all but shutting the door on South Alabama with his interception.
---
Barker passes Troy to victory
TROY — Senior quarterback Kaleb Barker of Priceville threw two touchdown passes and DK Billingsley ran for two scores in coach Chip Lindsey's debut and Troy beat Campbell 43-14 in Saturday's season opener for both teams.
Barker, who missed the final seven games of last season with a knee injury, hit Reggie Todd on a 61-yard TD pass and threw a 10-yard pass to Luke Whittemore for a 17-7 first quarter lead. Barker was 18 of 29 for 282 yards.
B.J. Smith, 108 yards on 10 carries, scored on a 24-yard run and Billingsley punched one in from the 1 and scored on a 38-yarder in the fourth. Tyler Sumpter kicked field goals of 27 and 25 yards and the FBS-member Trojans scored a safety when a snap went over the punter's head into the end zone.
Hajj Malik Williams, 7 of 13 for 85 yards, hit Caleb Snead for two touchdowns for FCS-member Campbell. The first was a 16-yard TD before the game was delayed by lightning for more than an hour; the second a 30-yarder in the fourth quarter.
