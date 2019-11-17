SAN MARCOS, Texas — Priceville native Kaleb Barker threw for 363 yards and a program-record six touchdown passes to lead Troy in a 63-27 rout of Texas State on Saturday.
Troy (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) has scored 30 points or more in five straight games for the first time since 2013.
Barker completed 30 of 43 passes. He threw five touchdown passes in the first half, and his sixth midway through the third quarter. Troy's Sim Byrd accounted for six touchdowns twice in 1968.
The Trojans put up 471 yards of offense, snapping its 500-yard mark in three straight games. They had 603 yards in last week’s win over Georgia Southern.
--
UAB 37, UTEP 10
Dylan Hopkins ran for 163 yards and a touchdown and threw for another and UAB dismantled UTEP. It was the Blazers 17th straight home win at Legion Field.
Hopkins’ rushing total came on 14 carries; an 11.6-yards-per-carry average. He threw for 96 yards with a touchdown pass to Myron Mitchell.
Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 116 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and Spencer Brown ran for 66 yards on eight carries and scored for the Blazers. The Blazers (6-3, 3-2 Conference USA) piled up 353 rushing yards and averaged 7.2-yards per rush.
--
Alcorn State 34, Alabama A&M 28
Felix Harper threw four touchdown passes — three to LeCharles Pringle — and their 44-yard TD connection proved the difference in the game played in Lorman, Miss.
Prior to the fourth quarter, the visiting Bulldogs (6-5, 3-3) were in control. Alabama A&M outgained the Braves 531-522 in total yards and held time of possession 32:32-27:28. The Bulldogs were also 7 of 14 on third-down conversions to 4 of 10 for Alcorn State. A&M running back Jordan Bentley rushed for 245 yards rushing on 29 carries and scored four times.
--
Florida State 49, Alabama State 12
James Blackman threw three touchdown passes and Khalan Laborn had two TD runs as Florida State defeated FCS Alabama State 49-12 in Tallahassee. The Seminoles (6-5) are bowl-eligible under interim head coach Odell Haggins.
KHA'Darris Davis threw for 262 yards, including a 34-yard TD pass to Jahod Booker for the Hornets (5-5).
--
Samford 31, Western Carolina 13
Liam Welch passed for one score and ran for another as Samford rallied past Western Carolina 31-13 in Cullowhee, N.C.
The Bulldogs (5-6, 4-4 Southern Conference) spotted Western Carolina (3-8, 2-6) a 10-point lead before a punt return for a TD, a Welch run and a Mitchell Fineran field goal gave Stanford a 17-13 lead by halftime.
--
Louisiana 37, South Alabama 27
Elijah Mitchell rushed 17 times for 117 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 20 yards to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat South Alabama in a game played in Mobile.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) maintained their one-game lead in the West Division.
