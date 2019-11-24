BIRMINGHAM — Dylan Hopkins passed for 185 yards and rushed for 35, the UAB defense forced a late four-and-out and the Blazers beat Louisiana Tech 20-14 on Saturday for their 18th straight win at home.
UAB (8-3, 5-2 Conference USA) helped its chances at returning to the conference championship game by topping front-runner La. Tech (8-3, 5-2). The Blazers also got help from Western Kentucky, who beat Southern Mississippi (7-4, 5-2).
UAB has won every home game the past three seasons, the fourth-longest active streak.
Louisiana Tech forced a punt and took over at its 16 with 2:28 left and one timeout. On first down, Israel Tucker dropped a long pass down the middle with lots of space around him that might have gone the distance. And on fourth down, A.J. Brooks batted down a pass to the outside.
Eastern Kentucky 29, Jacksonville State 23
JACKSONVILLE — Samuel Hayworth made 5 of 6 field goal attempts — including a 50-yarder — and Conor Blount threw a touchdown and Eastern Kentucky beat Jacksonville State.
Hayworth made kicks from 34, 24, 25, 50 and 28-yards in the win.
Blount’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Jack Berman to start the third quarter broke a 9-all tie. After the teams traded punts, Zerrick Cooper threw a 40-yard completion to Jamari Hester to put the ball at the Colonels’ 10-yard line. On the next play, Cooper threw a 10-yard score to KJ Stephenson to tie it at 16 apiece.
Eastern Kentucky (7-5, 5-3 OVC) took the lead for good when Alonzo Booth crashed in from a yard out with 3:47 left in the third.
Jacksonville State’s (6-6, 3-5) Cooper threw all three of his touchdowns to Stephenson. Cooper threw for 311 yards on 21-of-35 completions with Hester catching nine passes for 186 yards. Cooper also had 44 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Georgia State 28, South Alabama 15
ATLANTA — Dan Ellington threw two touchdown passes and Tra Barnett ran for 128 yards and a score as Georgia State cruised to a victory over South Alabama.
Diego Guajardo’s 34-yard field goal was the only score in the first quarter as South Alabama took a 3-0 lead.
The Panthers (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt) took the lead for good in the second quarter on Destin Coates’ 6-yard TD run and Ellington’s 5-yard TD toss to Devin Gentry.
Barnett’s 2-yard TD run was the only score in the third quarter and stretched Georgia State’s lead to 21-3.
Ellington’s 4-yard scoring toss to Roger Carter pushed the Panthers’ lead to 28-3 just 7 seconds into the final period.
Alabama A&M 30, Mississippi Valley 13
HUNTSVILLE — Aqeel Glass threw three touchdown passes as Alabama A&M bounced back from a heartbreaking loss a week ago to roll past Mississippi Valley State, 30-13 in the Southwestern Conference regular season finale Saturday afternoon.
Glass hit Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim with a 47-yard touchdown to open the game, but the Delta Devils came back to tie the game at 7-7 when Dejerric Bryant scored from 3-yards out.
Jordan Bentley started a run of three unanswered touchdowns for the Bulldogs (7-5, 4-3) when he scored from 4-yards out. Glass hit Kendric Johnson for a 6-yard touchdown and Zabrian Moore from 36 yards to make it 28-7 at intermission
Glass finished 17 of 31 for 272 yards with two interceptions. Ibrahim caught eight balls for 100 yards and a score.
Louisiana 53, Troy 3
LAFAYETTE, La. — Trey Ragas ran for two touchdowns as Louisiana rolled to a win over Troy.
Ragas had 79 yards rushing and was one of four running backs to score touchdowns for the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference). Chris Smith led with 87 yards and Raymond Calais and Elijah Mitchell each contributed to a total of 254 rushing yards. Levi Lewis threw for 273 yards and a score.
Louisiana outgained Troy 598-359 and forced three turnovers.
Kaleb Barker threw for 178 yards for the Trojans (5-6, 3-4) and was intercepted twice.
