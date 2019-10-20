BIRMINGHAM — The UAB football team was dominant on both sides of the ball as the Blazers cruised to a 38-14 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon at Legion Field.
The victory was UAB’s 16th straight at home, and the Blazers (6-1, 3-1 C-USA) are bowl eligible for a third-consecutive year and now all four seasons under the direction of head coach Bill Clark (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019).
UAB entered the game ranked No. 7 nationally in total defense and proved why against ODU (1-6, 0-3 C-USA). The Blazer held the Monarchs to just 150 total yards and picked up five sacks, 14 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Old Dominion had just 39 yards of rushing offense and held the Monarchs to 3-of-13 on third down conversions.
Offensively, freshman running back Jermaine Brown Jr. had his first career 100-yard rushing performance. He carried the ball 20 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. The Blazers had 175 rushing yards and 435 yards of total offense overall. Quarterback Tyler Johnston III threw for 260 yards, two touchdowns.
UAB enters its second bye week of the season and has two weeks to prepare for its final non-conference game of the season at Tennessee on Nov. 2 in Knoxville.
---
Southeast Missouri 24, Jax State 21
Jacksonville State's 32-game regular-season home win streak ended on a rainy Saturday afternoon as Southeast Missouri claimed a victory at Burgess-Snow Field.
Southeast Missouri is the first Ohio Valley Conference team to beat Jacksonville State in successive seasons since Eastern Illinois knocked off the Gamecocks in 2012 and 2013.
The Gamecocks fall to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in OVC play. It was Southeast Missouri's first win in Jacksonville since 1964.
Jacksonville State dominated the game statistically (471 total yards to 280) but committed four turnovers, including three fumbles.
Senior receiver Josh Pearson, who played at Austin, had four catches for 109 yards.
