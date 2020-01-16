When: Today, 6 P.M.
Where: Flowers Hall, Florence
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
Probable starters
STETSON: G Christiaan Jones (6-5, Jr., 8.9 ppg); G Rob Perry (6-3, Fr., 15.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg); G Kenny Aninye (6-1, Jr., 5 ppg); C Mahamadou Diawara (6-10, Fr., 13.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg); F Joel Kabimba (6-8, Fr., 4.8 ppg)
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 12.4 ppg, 2.71 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr., 8.2 ppg); F Manny Littles, (6-7, So., 6.9 ppg, 8.9 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 9.8 ppg, 456 rpg); G Christian Agnew (6-2, So., 11.9 ppg).
Game notes
UNA s coming off its first road win, an 82-69 win at Lipscomb. … The Lions had three players in double figures, led by Christian Agnew with 20. Jamari Blackmon added 19 and Mervin James had 16. … Manny Littles had 14 rebounds. … Stetson lost its most recent game, a 66-62 decision at home to Florida Gulf Coast. … The Hatters have a new coach this season as Donnie Jones is now at the helm. Jones previously was head coach at Marshall and UCF. … The Hatters have one of the youngest teams in the nation, regularly starting three freshmen. Rob Perry and Mahamadou Diarwa combine for 28.8 points per game, the highest scoring freshman tandem in the ASUN. … The Hatters scored one of their biggest wins when they won at South Carolina earlier this season as Christiaan Jones scored a game-high 18 ponits. … The Hatters boast five international players – one each from Canada, France, Ivory Coast, Congo and Mali. … UNA and Stetson split their two meetings last season, with each winning at home. … Last season, UNA’s Christian Agnew made his now-famous half-court shot to stun Stetson at the buzzer. … UNA hosts Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday in its next game at 3:30 p.m. Stetson travels back to Florida to play Jacksonville.
— Gregg Dewalt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.