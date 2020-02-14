DELAND, Fla. – A promising start to ASUN Conference play has suddenly turned sour for North Alabama's men's basketball team, and as losses mount chances for a home game in postseason play slip further away.
Stetson handed UNA its fourth straight conference loss Thursday night, 75-64. It dropped the Lions (10-15, 5-7) into a three-way tie for fifth place in the league standings with Jacksonville and Florida Gulf Coast.
Stetson (14-12, 8-3) has cemented its third-place position in the standings with a second win over the Lions this season. Just two weeks ago the Lions were 5-3 in ASUN play and a game out of first place.
For coach Tony Pujol, Thursday's loss continued a recent, disturbing pattern. UNA fell quickly behind by 16 points in the first half, rallied to take a two-point lead midway through the second half, only to see the Hatters close the game with a 19-7 run.
Pujol said the difference Thursday came on defense, where he felt like UNA did not play well.
"We didn't do a good job defensively against their ball-screen action," he said. "We have to find a way to be more consistent."
Although Stetson's shooting numbers paled to UNA's — the Hatters shot 45 percent to UNA's 50 percent that included 7 of 16 3-pointers, the home team had eight key offensive rebounds and was 28 of 33 from the free throw line.
Rob Perry, the ASUN's third-leading scorer, finished with 20 points on 4 of 14 shooting. But he was 12 of 13 from the free throw line.
"He's the real deal," Pujol said of the freshman.
UNA has fallen behind by double figures in each of its most recent losses. Each time except against Liberty, the Lions rallied only to fall short.
Against Stetson, the Lions fell behind 26-10 midway through the first half. As has been the case, the Lions chipped away behind some good offensive play by Christian Agnew, who scored 16 points, and Manny Littles (12 points). Agnew scored with 11:43 to play gave UNA a 48-47 lead.
The game featured three more ties and four more lead changes down the stretch. After a basket by James Anderson put UNA ahead 57-56 at the 8:03 mark, the Lions went cold from the floor. UNA missed its next four shots while the home team turned the one-point deficit into a 69-60 lead with 3:39 to play.
A basket by Aleksa Matic briefly cut the Stetson lead to seven before the Hatters scored six straight points to take a 75-62 lead in the final minute of play. The Lions added a layup by Jamari Blackmon but could get no closer.
Littles, who was 6 of 7 from the field, saw his streak of 10-plus rebound games come to an end as he finished with seven. Blackmon, the team's second-leading scorer, finished with five points.
Stetson had four players in double figures, led by Perry’s 20 points.
"My thing is, nobody is feeling sorry for us," Pujol said. "We have to start putting two halves together."
UNA will play at league co-leader North Florida on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. at the UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.
