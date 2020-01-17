North Alabama shot itself out of Thursday’s game against Stetson early, and not even a furious late rally could keep the Lions from dropping a second consecutive home game.
After picking up a breakthrough road win at Lipscomb, just five days later the Lions allowed Stetson to steal a 54-49 win at Flowers Hall, a game ultimately decided by a slew of missed shots. The common denominator in the two home losses is that the Lions simply have trouble scoring against zone defenses.
Against Stetson (8-11, 2-2), UNA went the final 10:38 of the first half without scoring, as it fell behind 26-13 at intermission. After Jamari Blackmon hit a 3-pointer to give the Lions a 13-12 lead with 10:38 to play in the half, they didn’t score again until Christian Agnew hit a spinning layup off a drive with 18:01 remaining in the second half.
The Lions missed from distance, they missed from in close and they missed from mid-range. They even missed 6 of 10 free throws.
The loss left coach Tony Pujol shaking his head, wondering why the Lions can’t solve a zone defense. In the loss, the Lions were just 3 of 24 from 3-point range despite few of the shots being contested.
“If I am playing against us, I am zoning is for 40 minutes,” Pujol said. “Growing pains. I thought we had turned the corner after Lipscomb.”
“Stetson came in with a mindset to defend us and they did that very well,” Manny Littles said. “We had some open looks and some guys couldn’t get the ball to go in the hole. That affected us some, but you have to give credit to Stetson. They came in here and got the job done.”
UNA (7-11, 2-3 ASUN) hosts Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday trying to get back on the winning track at home.
“It’s frustrating because every win in the conference knocks you up a spot and every loss in the conference knocks you down a spot,” Littles said. “Every game matters. We have to put this behind us and not dwell on it. We have to move on to the next game.”
After the dismal first half in which the Lions were 6 of 31 from the field, including 1 of 15 from 3-point range, Agnew and Littles took over offensively. The two combined for UNA’s first 28 points and had 32 of the team’s 36 points after halftime. Agnew scored 22 of his game-high 24 points and Littles had 10 of his 12 points in the second half. He added a season-high 17 rebounds.
Payton Youngblood hit two free throws and Tavon King hit a layup with two seconds to play for the only other points.
Agnew and Littles were a combined 16 of 24 from the field; the rest of the Lions were 5 of 35. C.J. Brim was 0 of 8. Blackmon was 2 of 10 and Mervin James 2 of 7. King’s layup was the only made field goal from five bench players who got into the game.
Stetson’s lead peaked at 38-19 before Agnew and Littles made the run that cut the lead to 46-41 with 4:26 to play.
Agnew, who had two of UNA’s three 3-pointers, missed a trey that would have cut it to two points. Brim then turned it over on the Lions’ next opportunity to cut into the lead.
“They have to be ready to move on to the next play,” Pujol said. “Some of the guys were too worried about shots not going in. That doesn’t stop us from defending.”
If there was any bright spot, Pujol said that the Lions continued playing with energy even after falling behind by 19.
It's been somewhat of a familiar script — fall behind early and then rally.
"We have to get used to coming out and going from the jump," Littles said. "We have to put our foot on the gas at the start and keep it there. We'll work on it and get better at it."
“We have to have guys step up,” Pujol said. “You’re not winning games with two guys doing most of your scoring. This was North Florida all over again.”
Rob Perry led Stetson with an efficient 18 points on 5 of 9 shooting. Christiaan Jones, who had 18 in a win over South Carolina, scored 12.
UNA outrebounded Stetson 39-33 and had 12 offensive rebounds.
“We have to have amnesia and put this behind us,” Pujol said. “Florida Gulf Coast is going to come in here and play zone against us for 40 minutes.”
