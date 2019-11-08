When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Lexington, Ky.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Tennessee leads 80-25-9
The line: Pick ‘em
--
Four-down territory:
1. Hat trick: Bryce Thompson gave UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III a rude welcome to Neyland Stadium with an interception on the first play from scrimmage, which set up a field goal for the first score of the game. Thompson grabbed two more picks in the first half, becoming the first Vol to make three interceptions in a game since 1999. He was the fourth player nationally to grab three picks in a game this year, and the second in the SEC.
2. Sure-footed: Brent Cimaglia continued his reliable kicking, going 3 for 3 in the first half to improve to 36 for 46 for his career. His final kick of the game was a career-best of 53 yards, which tied the eighth-longest kick in school history. He is 2 for 2 for field goals of 50-plus yards this year, and his perfect performance last week moved him into first place in school history with a 78.26 field goal percentage.
3. Offensive shake-up: Redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout started for the first time in his career at quarterback, making him the fourth player to start under center this year. It’s been more than 30 years since Tennessee had four players start at quarterback in one year. Shrout finished the game 3 of 6 for 34 yards. Redshirt junior Jarrett Guarantano got most of the work, in spite of having surgery on his broken non-throwing hand. He ended up completing 13 of 21 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
4. Repeating history: Tennessee would like to have a repeat of its performance last year against Kentucky, when the Vols stopped the Wildcats 24-7 in coach Jeremy Pruitt’s first season on Rocky Top. Darrell Taylor became just the third player in school history to record four sacks in a game for the Vols, and the seven points Tennessee allowed the No. 11 Wildcats were the fewest against an SEC opponent since 2008.
--
By the numbers:
20: Points Tennessee scored off of four UAB turnovers last week.
63: Yards rushing the Vols allowed to UAB, the lowest rushing total allowed under Pruitt.
13: The Vols lead the SEC and are tied for third in the nation with 13 interceptions, surpassing last year’s interception total.
21.8: Marque Callaway is first in the SEC with 21.8 yards per reception and is averaging 20.8 yards per touch including kick and punt returns.
--
Player of the week:
Henry To’o To’o, linebacker
He started from the first game of the season as a true freshman, and is currently second on the team with 48 tackles, two behind leader Nigel Warrior. To’o To’o has recorded a career-best eight tackles three times against South Carolina, Florida and BYU. He has 2.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. Pruitt is counting highly on To’o To’o, who was the first freshman to start at linebacker for the Vols since 2011.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 21, Kentucky 17
Tennessee won its last two games, including an SEC win over South Carolina, while Kentucky is coming off a victory over Missouri. Playing in Lexington is an advantage for the Wildcats, who are not as tough as they were last year. Both teams need wins to remain in contention to become bowl eligible. Look for the Vols to come through in a close game.
— Dennis Tymkiw
